1995 Constitution of Uganda: A misalignment of ideals, outcomes

October 8 will mark three decades since Uganda adopted its current Constitution. It’s a huge milestone for a country that will be just a day short of its 63rd independence. This Constitution has lasted about 21 years longer than the combined period the previous constitutions of this republic lasted. Such is the tumultuous history of post-independence Uganda. To commemorate the 30th anniversary of our latest Constitution, this publication has been running in-depth features on the history of constitutional governance in Uganda.

They pose two intriguing questions, and I quote:

1. Three decades in, has the Constitution remained true to its founding ideals, or have the numerous amendments altered its course?

2. Does power still belong to the people as stipulated in Article One or has it been reduced to merely a slogan?

My answer is that only an individual who has slept through the last 30 years would answer either of those two questions in the affirmative.

It really didn’t set out to be this way.

The process of developing our Constitution started, in earnest, with a two-year nationwide constitutional commission consultation which culminated in the election of the Constituent Assembly (CA), whose task it was to debate, enact and promulgate a new Constitution that represented the ideals of the people and how they wanted to be governed. At the opening of the CA on May 18, 1994, President Museveni called on the delegates to: “Ensure our political institutions spring from our social structure. If we are to develop, we must evolve institutional models which will liberate us from our backwardness. We must modernise our societies and lay the foundation for industrialisation.

We cannot modernise, industrialise or develop without creating an appropriate institutional framework within which to work. It is the historic responsibility of this Constituent Assembly to set our country on the path to development and prosperity.” Beautiful words. About 16 months from that day, President Museveni hoisted the new Constitution to great fanfare. For a country that was still reeling from the shocks of the 1966 ‘pigeon-hole’ Constitution, a brutal Idi Amin era and then five years of an NRA-led Bush War, this occasion represented a blank slate in a previously tumultuous relationship between the citizens and their governments.

The Constitution was supposed to be the social contract by which Ugandans were governed; the ultimate guarantee for true equality before the law, human dignity, peace and prosperity. Looking back 30 years and more than 120 amendments later, the Constitution is merely a document that seems to serve the interests of power more than it does the interests of the majority of the citizens. There’s a clear mismatch between the ideals and hopes the Constitution held for millions of Ugandans and the reality we live in today. It’s sad.

The writer is a team leader, Public Square

@TonyNatif



