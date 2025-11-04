2025 PLE: The nation holds its breath again

Every November, Uganda turns its schools into pressure chambers. The weeks leading to Primary Leaving Exams(PLE)E are filled with tension: extra coaching, late-night study sessions, and endless mock exams. Some schools keep candidates at school for months without a break, drilling and rehearsing like marathon teams.

The intention is noble, to prepare children to excel. But what we have created instead is a system that equates performance with worth. A grade judges a child’s intelligence. A teacher’s competence is measured by how many “first grades” they produce. Schools compete not for better learning but for better statistics.

Behind every first grade is a story we rarely tell: sleepless nights, tears, anxiety attacks, and the fear of disappointing parents and teachers. I have seen children fall sick during exams, not from illness but from pressure.

I have seen parents whisper to their children, “Make me proud… don’t embarrass the family.” I have seen teachers, even the most dedicated, break down when results don’t reflect the effort they gave. This is not education. It is performance under duress, and it is costing us our children’s joy for learning.

Yesterday, I found one of my pupils sitting quietly in a corner, tears in her eyes. When I asked what was wrong, she said, “I don’t want to forget anything.”

I hugged her and told her that forgetting a formula won’t erase her brilliance, that exams test knowledge, not worth.

But deep down, I knew my words were small comfort in a system that has made forgetting feel like failure. As a principal, I stand between hope and heartbreak, encouraging resilience while knowing the high stakes. For many of these children, a good PLE result means access to better schools, scholarships, and a path out of poverty.

That is the cruel paradox: we know the harm, but we also see the door it can open. Uganda’s obsession with examination performance has turned education into a prestige contest. Schools boast about first grades. Politicians and parents celebrate “best performers” as proof of progress. But we rarely ask what happens to the majority who do not make the list.

We have built a system where compliance replaces creativity. Teachers teach to the test instead of for understanding.

Lessons are rushed, curiosity is stifled, and learners are trained to memorise rather than think. It is a safe, predictable, and profoundly limiting mindset. This approach might produce grades, but it will not produce innovators. It will not give us citizens who can think critically, solve problems, or adapt to an unpredictable world.

Our responsibility as educators extends far beyond preparing children to pass. We must prepare them to live, to lead, and to learn continuously. That means rethinking what we teach and how we teach it. Learning should be relevant, grounded in real-life application, creativity, and critical thinking.

Project-based learning, digital literacy, and community problem-solving should be central, not optional. We must also teach intentionally designed lessons that connect knowledge with empathy and curiosity. Intentional teaching helps learners understand why they are learning, not just what they are learning.

It turns classrooms from sites of instruction into spaces of discovery. Above all, we need to heal the culture of fear that grips our schools.

Education should once again become a joyful journey, not a lifelong anxiety. Real change will require two things: informed parents and political courage. Parents must begin to demand better. Proper education is not about ranking schools by results but about nurturing children’s potential.

Parents’ voices can reshape policy faster than any reform document because no one has more at stake. And we need political will.

Policymakers must accept that Uganda’s future cannot rest on a system built on memorisation and compliance.

We must invest in teacher training, curriculum review, and mental-health support for learners. We must reimagine assessment not as a one-time verdict but as a continuous reflection of growth.

We must humanise our education system. We must stop treating learning as a race to the top and start seeing it as a collective climb. Because the truth is, we are all accountable, principals, teachers, parents, and leaders alike.

UNEB National Supervisor briefs Kamuli Police officers before dispatching them to escort PLE papers on November 3, 2025. Photo/Sam Caleb Opio

PLE should not feel like a national emergency. It should feel like a celebration of learning, resilience, and hope.

Until we reach that point, I will keep reminding my pupils and myself: We are not just preparing children to pass, we are preparing them to live.

Ms Mariah Nandyona-Ssebuufu, Principal,

Morning Star Education Services | Founder,

She Rebuilds Foundation Uganda