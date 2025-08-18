2025 will be another year of growth for Uganda Airlines

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Auditor General Edward Akol presented his report for fiscal 2023/24 to the Parliament of Uganda. The report, which is the first since Mr Akol took over from the legendary John Muwanga last July, highlighted the financial performance of various government entities, including Uganda Airlines.

The report shows that the national carrier improved its financial performance, reducing the operating deficit from Shs323.6 billion in fiscal 2022/23 to Shs237.85 billion in fiscal 2023/24. That was the best performance posted by the airline since commercial operations started in August 2019 and actually reflects a 26.5 percent improvement in our operating position.

This means the airline’s loss has been reduced by nearly Shs90bn.Though it may not appear so initially, this was a significant achievement that reflects ongoing efforts to consolidate operations and drive efficiency. Barring unexpected developments, we are optimistic that we shall have improved even further by the end of the 2024/25 financial year.

To put this into context, it is necessary to look at the major cost drivers and how these are projected to change over time. The 2023/24 period was marked by a number of positive but costly developments. The year was characterised by a rapid ramp-up of the network as we reverted to or even exceeded the pre-covid schedule on regional routes and launched new destinations.

One of the major costs of an airline is fuel, which in Africa, constitutes more than 30 percent of the cost structure, coupled with spare parts, groundling fees, catering and other residual costs.

The network expanded from 11 to 13 destinations in the year under review, including Mumbai and Lagos. For instance, we now fly three times daily to Nairobi except Saturday, while Johannesburg has gone daily. We have also expanded the fleet through an ACMI lease.

The period also coincided with mandatory checks for our aircraft, driving up maintenance costs. We also engaged in a lot of preparatory activity for new routes to the UK and China. Recurrent training for cockpit crew and engineering staff is another significant cost line, but it is necessary for safe operations.

Blocked funds from ticket sales that the airline has faced in markets such as Burundi, India and Nigeria, expose revenues to exchange rate losses because of fluctuations in the value of local currencies relative to the US dollar.

But there is a silver lining to all this. As the route network expanded, so did the revenue base. The higher seat count on the leased A320 improved our capacity to absorb growing demand on key routes to south and central Africa.

The Airline has been operating as a full-service airline for five years. Revenue growth has reached Shs 535bn from Shs118m in 2019, and passenger numbers have grown 58 percent year on year from 77,355 in 2019/20 to 419,170 in 2023/24.

Cargo revenues have grown from Shs81m to Shs26b, and the corresponding tonnage carried has been 9,233 since cargo operationalisation. This story signals a pattern that the Airline still has the gravitas to stand and contribute to the economy. Looking ahead, we see a better 2025 as we pursue a strategy that combines topline and bottom-line growth.

New routes to the UK and within Africa and the introduction of additional mid-range aircraft will support efficiency gains and additional development. Our cargo operation will consolidate further, while the savings accruing from self-handling at Entebbe, our hub, will also increase. Additionally, the airline’s fleet expansion plans will support schedule integrity for passengers and enable us to better match capacity to demand.

We have reviewed our cost structure, identified areas of excess fat and trimmed them. A review of all contracts is expected to yield more savings. We have introduced measures to help us get a grip on fuel procurement and consumption as well as fuel-saving techniques in-flight.

The overall effect of all this is that there has been a gradual reduction in dependence on government subvention. Save for capital projects, government support for the Airline has been greatly reduced. For example, we have been able to reduce the gap between revenue and costs, from Ushs192 billion in 2022/23 to Shs112billion in 2023/24.

Our growth has had a positive impact on the local economy. In 2022/23, we contributed 23.6 percent of the traffic that passed through Entebbe International Airport and about 90 percent of onboard consumptive items are locally sourced.