2026 polls: Gen Mugisha Muntu – the stone that builders rejected

“You deserve whoever governs you… Everyone is responsible for the actions of their leaders,” wrote American author Greg Bear in 1951. I think that’s true, most of the time. When leaders persist and excel in misrule, evil, and corruption, it is because the people they govern have allowed it. And at that point, they’re no longer victims, but accomplices and co-conspirators.

In fact, they’re active facilitators thereof. If Uganda is down-side-up today, it’s not just because the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is a thieving, incompetent, unpatriotic, and utterly corrupt outfit; no, it’s also because we, the people, have tolerated the NRM, accepted their values and practices as the new normal, and then embraced the party.

A patriotic citizenry would have stood up firmly against the NRM and its leadership. They’d have demanded accountability for the organisation and exercise of governmental authority, and the use, misuse, and abuse of State resources. And the incredible impunity with which it is being done.

Instead, we have taken the lazy man’s way out – joined hands with the abusers and oppressors and compromised our consciences. We have thrown integrity and principle out the window, favouring short-term gains at the expense of the long-term future of the nation.

In complete disregard of public interest, one after another, we have lined up for golden handshakes with a party that has dragged Uganda down the sewers, because that works for us and our loved ones for now.

We, the people, not the NRM, are the biggest enemies of our country. We have not chosen the path of right over wrong, faith over fear, conscience over corruption, and public interest over private gain. Our choices read like a catalogue of misery, an inventory of the absurd, and a passionate indulgence in self-destruction. We’re pathetic.

“Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it,” said Mark Twain (1835–1910). That’s the American who authored the wonderful novel, Tom Sawyer – and no, he didn’t say that in Tom Sawyer.

For Uganda, unfortunately, it is the least patriotic – the people who think only about themselves and not the country – in charge, 40 years and still counting. And in those 40 years, many have grown impatient and chosen to compromise, rather than persist in the pursuit of what Uganda truly deserves.

Thoughts flowed through my mind as I beheld a photo montage of the eight presidential candidates in Uganda’s election 2026; my eyes moving from one man to another. Then my gaze settled on, bila shaka (without doubt), the most deserving of them all – Gen Mugisha Muntu.

For nine years, Uganda’s Army Commander. A man with experience as a combatant, commander, legislator, and party leader. You could easily replace his names with ‘Principle, Merit, and Integrity,’ and even his enemies would agree. And with the military as one of Uganda’s biggest problems, he’s the one man, other than Gen Museveni, whom the army would respect and salute.

But whatever it is that moves Ugandans, merit, principle, integrity, and overall capabilities are not among them. No. In fact, if merit were an issue in Uganda, then Museveni wouldn’t have won any election, since the party he leads has practically brought our country down.

If integrity were an issue...anyway, you know what, let me abandon that lane. Thing is, in a country where ideals are nothing, people like Gen Muntu have no place in politics because our elections are never really about making the country better, or securing our future as a nation...it’s about who wins the right to ‘eat’. Nothing more. That’s why people spend billions to get in or stay in.

Last election, in 2021, Gen Muntu came fourth out of 11 candidates – and that sounds decent until you consider the numbers: only 65,574 votes, representing 0.65 percent. Gen Muntu will lose again. That’s how Ugandans rate their former Army Commander, who resigned his commission and even rejected a ministerial appointment, on grounds that Uganda had taken a wrong path. That would have gained him immense capital in civilised countries; not here, where nobody pauses to think deeply and strategically.

In short, Gen Muntu is a sad and disturbing commentary on our politics – and a shame upon our people. He’s the proverbial stone that the builders rejected, except that, unlike what King David so famously described in Psalms 118:22, Gen Muntu may never become the cornerstone...barring Divine intervention.