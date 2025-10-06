2026 polls: Let’s uphold rights, responsibilities

The political temperature is rising as the country prepares for the 2026 election. Citizens are keenly observing the political goings-on. However, with this type of fervour comes the need to navigate potential challenges, including tensions and human rights concerns.

First and foremost, it is crucial to uphold our democratic rights: freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and the right to vote. We must always be vigilant against threats like misinformation, hate speech, unequal campaign opportunities, and voter intimidation. By collaborating with political actors, security agencies, media, and civil society, we can foster a peaceful electoral environment that respects every Ugandan’s dignity.

The Electoral Commission is currently updating the national voters’ register for Ugandans aged 18 and above. If you’ve registered before, take a moment to update your details at your local parish or ward. Being informed is equally vital. Understand political platforms, electoral timelines, and your constitutional rights. Engage in public debates, attend political meetings, and utilise the media and social media to discuss and scrutinise the policies of those who indicate interest in leading you.

Active citizenship means participating in peaceful public engagements, voicing concerns, proposing solutions, and advocating for accountability in public affairs. However, exercising these rights comes with responsibilities. Respect differing opinions, avoid inflammatory language, and uphold the rule of law. Our civic duty calls us to engage with leaders, monitor service delivery, and report any human rights infringements to the relevant authorities. Balanced engagement—firm yet respectful—strengthens Uganda’s democratic path. A pressing concern right now is the surge in hate speech and sectarian narratives on social media.

While the digital age offers a platform for free expression, it has also amplified harmful rhetoric that can erode social cohesion and incite violence. Abusive language and hate speech aren’t just impolite; they threaten the respect and equality that form the foundation of human rights. Young people, who make up the majority of the population, are among the most active on social media. It’s imperative to embrace responsible digital citizenship. Encouraging responsible digital citizenship should never be mistaken for suppressing the digital space.

Tech and social media platforms should strengthen mechanisms to identify and curb hateful or violent content. Upholding human rights online is as important as offline. Civic education and media literacy should be woven into day-to-day systems to help citizens discern fake news, appreciate diverse perspectives, and understand the costs of inflammatory language. The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) holds the constitutional mandate to promote civic education and is doing what it can, despite limited resources.

Dialogue platforms—from neighbourhood forums and cultural and religious institutions to political debates—must promote courteous engagement. These channels can model debate styles that uphold dignity and encourage compromise rather than adversarial showdowns. In the digital realm, regulators and social media companies must enforce clear guidelines that penalise incitement. However, regulations must be balanced against the need to protect legitimate freedom of expression. Political and community leaders carry the onus to lead by example, using a language that reinforces national unity, mutual respect, and human rights principles. A healthy democracy relies on the principle that law enforcement agencies serve and protect citizens, while citizens, in turn, respect the rule of law. Mutual respect means the police, military, and other security organs must operate professionally, transparently, and accountably. In the same way, citizens must conduct themselves peacefully, respect public order, and follow lawful directives during protests, political activities, and daily interactions.

This balance underpins the realisation of rights such as freedom of assembly, freedom of expression, and the right to political participation. When security agencies overstep their mandate, citizens’ trust erodes, and human rights violations proliferate; when citizens refuse to respect legally sanctioned directives, public safety is compromised—and these scenarios are common during electoral periods worldwide.

As we approach the 2026 elections, let’s commit to upholding our rights and responsibilities. By fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and active participation, we can ensure a democratic process that truly reflects the will and dignity of Ugandans.

The writer is a member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission