2026 polls: Who we elect and what it costs us

As Uganda hurtles toward the general elections, the political arena is once again awash with the tawdry spectacle of voter bribery, calculated manipulation, and candidates deploying every conceivable stratagem to secure victory, none more coveted than a seat in Parliament. Yet it was not so long ago that the title Member of Parliament evoked a figure of formidable intellect, moral probity, and unyielding principle.

To gain a seat in that august chamber was to accept a solemn trust: to engage in the rigorous exercise of public conscience, to wrestle openly with the pressing issues of the nation, and to author the ongoing narrative of the Republic with courage and clarity. Parliament was never conceived as a stage for mere attendance; it was envisaged as a crucible for vibrant, consequential deliberation. Yet today we witness not merely silence, but a steady decline in the very quality and substance of those we choose to represent us.

The crisis Uganda faces is not solely one of vocal inactivity within Parliament; it is a far more profound crisis of calibre, the unremarkable rise of representatives selected not for competence or vision but for their financial muscle, tribal affiliation, or familial ties. Our electoral process has been hollowed out by transactional politics, where the highest bidder, the loudest local contender, or the most familiar name trumps intellectual preparedness and genuine leadership.

This erosion of quality among elected officials is not accidental. It stems from a systemic failure in our political and civic institutions. The costs of this descent are both immediate and profound. When Parliament is populated by the unremarkable, those who neither command ideas nor demonstrate principled courage, governance suffers. Laws are passed without scrutiny, policies are rubber-stamped without debate, and the very essence of democratic accountability is sacrificed at the altar of political expediency.

Critics might accuse calls for higher standards as elitism. This is a misconception that must be challenged. Democratic hygiene demands that those elected to represent the people possess a minimum threshold of competence, integrity, and public reasoning. Representation is not a birthright or a prize to be auctioned to the highest bidder; it is a public trust conferred upon those demonstrably committed to the common good and prepared to engage in the rigorous demands of legislative duty.

Equally, the electorate bears responsibility. The pervasive cynicism towards politics, driven by decades of transnationalism, breeds a disheartening cycle of disillusionment and low expectations. Yet, surrendering to this cycle by electing candidates for reasons divorced from capability or commitment is tantamount to institutional self-sabotage. Raising the standard of representation must be a collective endeavour, demanded by citizens, enforced by parties, and embodied by candidates themselves.

In the end, the quality of Parliament is nothing less than the mirror in which the nation beholds its own political soul. When we persist in electing the unremarkable, those elevated by wealth, locality, or kinship rather than merit, we forfeit the right to feign surprise as legislative debate withers, governance falters, and democracy is reduced to a hollow spectacle.

Uganda can and must demand more: a Parliament that commands respect not by the noise it makes, but by the depth of its deliberations; a legislature that fulfils its constitutional mandate with thoughtfulness, courage, and an unyielding fidelity to the common good. For in the end, a nation that elects the unremarkable should never be astonished when its destiny, too, becomes unremarkable.