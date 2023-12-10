600 delegates to COP: The taxpayer is being scammed

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) runs public awareness campaigns about taxation and often encourages Ugandans to pay their taxes dutifully. Many taxable people do pay tax, but they pay because there is no way out — not because they are expecting great benefits. If they had a way of not paying tax, they simply would not. And they would be right and very happy about it.

People want to pay tax and see value for their hard-earned money. But in Uganda when your money leaves your bank account and enters the national coffers as tax, it can be used anyhow. In fact, it is nearly always used anyhow.

The 600-strong delegation the government sent to Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is a classic example. Prior to this, in September, we had the bizarre news of the government sending parallel delegations to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Think about the cost: Each member of the Dubai delegation bought a plane ticket, had hotel or Airbnb accommodation, meals, etc. It probably would not matter if all 600 delegates were contributing 50 percent to the cost of the trip. The taxpayer would not have compelling reasons to complain.

The taxpayer would not complain if there was a way of monitoring how effectively all the delegates participated in the summit — a way of seeing tangible benefits Uganda has had after sending a delegation this size. The expenditure would be justifiable. The taxpayer would be seeing value for money.

But the truth is that when the delegation is back home, nobody is going to assess the impact, to measure success and see what was achieved, what worked well and what did not. Instead, returning delegates will be armed with fancy plastic shopping bags from Dubai’s duty free shops — and many will be rhapsodising about the city’s clean streets and highrises.

In the future, pertinent questions should be asked before dispatching large delegations to major events. For example, if you send a delegation of 100 as opposed to 600, what do you gain and what do you lose? Uganda’s neighbours and other countries sent even bigger delegations, but do we have to do the same, considering that we are pressed for money?

COP has been held since 1995 save for 2020 when the Covid pandemic struck and brought just about everything to a standstill. But extreme weather events — drought, cyclones, flash floods, etc. — are increasing, not decreasing.

URA needs to tell the government that taxpayers’ money should always be spent wisely and responsibly. Otherwise, paying tax in Uganda does feel like a scam.

Young Ugandans, frustrated that the government signally failed to create jobs for them, often flee rampant unemployment and go to eke out a living in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, etc. When they return home with brand new iPhones, they pay a tax of 37 percent based on the price of the smartphones.

Then they get home to find there is no electricity to charge their smartphones. If a robber takes advantage of the darkness and forces his way into their home and they call the police, the police will never respond. But they pay the salaries of the police.

Taxpayers pay salaries and allowances of politicians and technocrats who would never be hired for well-paid jobs in the private sector or in international organisations because they simply do not have real technical skills to sell.

The taxpayer is being fleeced, being scammed. It is not fair.