A call, a monster of a husband, and memories of a lady justice

There’s a big problem with this article; I’ll tell you what, down the road. My mind went historical on Monday, after receiving a phone call from a friend in California. Two years ago, I helped his lady friend get a divorce from a very, very cruel man...a monster of a husband. After talking to her, I was suitably distressed and angry: how could a man be so mean to this nice lady?

Our firm handled the divorce proceedings, with the court papers all strongly worded. We wanted justice! Now, now! We kicked the doors of court! When the monster was served with court process, he called, asking to meet me. I went with my assistant.

Wary of the cruelty of the monster, we chose a public space with adequate security – no taking chances! We braced ourselves for war. Then the monster came in. Lean, medium height, shortly cropped hair, and smartly dressed. He smiled, shook our hands, and spoke warmly, softly, and nicely.

He said he was sad to see his wife go, but if it would make her happy, so be it. Wifey had already moved in with someone else. We lunched together, and he signed a no-contest decree. I don’t recall an easier divorce case. Monster? What monster? That couple bamboozled me! In law school, children tell you Family Law is the easiest.

Sixteen years ago, when I enrolled at the Law Development Centre (LDC), the children called Family Law “Niigiina”, a derogatory term to mean it was too, too easy. Big lie. One, nothing at LDC is easy – or difficult.

Two, Family Law is highly complex at LDC and far more so in real life. Three, it’s the saddest area of legal practice, because usually, you’re helping one side of a family against the other. It can be traumatising! The Queen of Family Law at LDC was Florence Nakachwa – pretty, quiet, and calm, with very good English.

More critically, she was a no-nonsense lady and a perfectionist, who my German friends would be proud of. And very unpredictable too, because she usually wore a poker face, which would be replaced with a sardonic grin when something was up her sleeve – you couldn’t tell what she was thinking. One afternoon, she entered the main hall for a Legislative Drafting lecture, grinning.

“Will the following please stand up for recognition?” she announced, with a great sense of occasion. She began reading a list of names, as, one by one, 40 or so, they stood up, proud to be recognised and celebrated. We prepared to give our new celebrities a big round of applause. But just then, her tone changed. “All these are members of [law] Firm K,” she said. “They did not hand in their assignment. Now, get out!”

We were shocked. I cringed in fear! When it came to final exams, the Queen pulled a fast one on us in Family Law. A short paper. Two brief numbers that looked simple and harmless.

In fact, one of them was the very same question she had brought in a weekly test the previous month.

She just added three or four small words at the end, which altered the meaning completely, causing mass casualties in what was always presumed to be a very simple subject. Even now, I see her marking those scripts while sipping coffee and munching on a muffin, grinning at the mess. She won’t go to heaven! A few years later, the Queen became a High Court judge.

Didn’t put a foot wrong! Neither fear nor favour, if you appeared before her. You had peace of mind as a lawyer that with Justice Nakachwa, you would get a fair crack of the whip. You knew you were standing before a real judge. Not a chance she might have been bought or was serving certain interests! And when she was recently promoted to the Court of Appeal, every lawyer knew this was a truly deserving case. Nobody said it was because she is the wife of Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo.

To borrow from Chinua Achebe’s reference to Ogbuefi Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart, Justice Nakachwa’s promotions are based on “solid, personal achievements”.

The problem with this article is that the number of judicial officers you’d write similarly about is steadily getting less. And that, my dear Ugandans, is a crisis your nation is facing today.

