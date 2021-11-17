A case of praising the emperor’s new clothes

Author: Anne Tendo. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • As legal persons, we ought to ask ourselves, are the parameters being enforced legal?

A few days ago, I couldn’t help but read ith disdain an article I stumbled upon citing the uproar that followed after Ugandan MPs were notified that they would be denied entry to Parliament due to non-vaccination. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.