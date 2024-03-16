A chat with an NRM cadre on Parliament of Uganda

As an institution, Parliament of Uganda is composed of MPs, civil servants and the executive leadership embodied in the Parliamentary Commission. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker constitute the top leadership of Parliamentary Commission.

As an estate of the state, Parliament is a collegial institution. Save for the diversity in policy positions, political parties are not supposed to be prominent as all MPs are supposed to be in the service of Uganda.

Now, the opposition is in disarray. The Parliamentary Commission (under the NRM leadership) is under scrutiny. In sum, this weakens Parliament as one of the three estates of the state. That is why I sat down with an NRM senior cadre and informally discussed this issue.

NRM Cadre:We are in trouble. This Parliament thing is bad politics for us (NRM) and particularly Mzee (President Museveni).

AB: How so?

NRM Cadre:The issue in Parliament is not a moral one (corruption). It is politics. I detect a well-oiled and deliberate move to weaken institutions of the state.

I hope you are not one of those who think these so-called exhibitions are merely an expression of popular outrage? These exhibitions are sponsored and encouraged by foreign actors. There are forces behind these exhibitions. And their intentions are clear: kulemesa Mzee (portrayal of Mr Museveni as failing to govern).

AB: But how do you connect your Mzee to these things that were exclusive to Parliament?

NRM Cadre: You see, the NRM leadership in Parliament (the Speaker and Deputy Speaker) are young cadres. They may look at it as personal; but I can tell you these attacks on Parliament of Uganda are attacks on the State. They are attacks on Government of Uganda; and that means they are attacks on President Museveni.

This is not about the person and personality of Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The people behind these exhibitions are actually after the political life of President Museveni. I would not be surprised if the next exhibition will be on State House and UPDF.

AB: Oh dear! But you make it sound like Uganda is all about Mr Museveni.

NRM Cadre: It is not about President Museveni as a person. It’s about Uganda embodied in Government of Uganda. Their plan is weakening the Parliament of Uganda by portraying its leadership as a failure. And then Parliament will be rendered not worthy of such an important arm of government.

Asuman, I know you may not like Mr Museveni. But I think you understand that the office Mr Museveni holds is an important part of Uganda. My real fear is that the fight against the leadership of Parliament will end up taking on the President. It may not be confrontational but the objective is clear: weaken the State by creating a narrative where the people view the government as dysfunctional and distanced from the reality of Ugandans.

AB: I do not like to read so much into your assessment of the situation, but I will still ask: What should Mr Museveni to do?

NRM Cadre: Mzee should first be briefed on the fact that the war on the leadership of Parliament is about him and that it is intended to portray him as a leader who is failing to govern Uganda.

AB: What should Mr Museveni do?

NRM Cadre: He should make sure that the leadership of Parliament is supported morally and politically. Otherwise we as a party cannot afford going for an election with very weak incumbent MPs.

AB: Given the leadership friction in NUP, the 2026 elections may not be easy for them. I hope your NRM can take advantage of that?

NRM Cadre: NUP cannot be a threat to NRM.