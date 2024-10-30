A crisis of faith and leadership

The Church, once a beacon of hope and spiritual guidance, has become a shadow of its former self. Corruption, self-interest, and even occult practices have infiltrated the very fabric of the institution, leaving many to question the authenticity of its leaders and members.

You must have heard about and/or seen corrupt leaders whom the Bible terms as wolves in Sheep's clothing. Some have abandoned their sacred calling, embracing instead a lifestyle of greed, power, and manipulation. Wolves in Sheep’s clothing originates from Jesus’ warning in the Gospel of Matthew 7:15-20 (NIV) “Watch out for false prophets.

They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognise them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?

Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit.” This warning serves as a call for discernment among believers. It reminds the faithful that not everyone who claims to represent God is genuine.

The distinction between true shepherds and false prophets is profound, especially in today’s world, where some leaders may exploit their positions for personal gain rather than spiritual guidance.

Paul, in Acts 20:28-30 (NIV), admonished church leaders to: Keep watch over yourselves and all the flock of which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers.

Be shepherds of the church of God, which he bought with his own blood. I know that after I leave, savage wolves will come in among you and will not spare the flock. Leaders are self-centered, they have built their own kingdoms. Such leaders, driven by ambition and ego, focus on building their own kingdoms rather than advancing God's.

They prioritise numerical growth, financial success, and public recognition over spiritual depth and authenticity. Their messages are often watered down, avoiding topics that might offend or challenge their congregants. Unfortunately, some are warlocks in the Pulpit.

Yes, the rise of occult practices in Church is alarming. It is disturbing trend that has emerged, some church leaders have dabbled in occult practices, incorporating elements of darkness into their ministries.

These, masquerading as men and women of God, use their influence to spread evil and manipulate innocent Christians. Their actions undermine the very foundations of Christianity, leading many astray.

Think about corrupted choir members doing what Jesus Christ termed as Hypocrisy and shamefully they go ahead over and over again. Choir, that was once a symbol of spiritual devotion, has become tainted.

Some members use their platform to further their own interests, engaging in gossip, adultery, and other sinful behaviours. Their hypocrisy undermines the credibility of the church, causing many to question the authenticity of its message.

Let us talk about other corrupted ministers; ushers, Sunday school teachers, media teams in Church, drama teams to mention but a few. They are always entrusted with guiding their congregants but have become predators instead.

They prey on the vulnerable, exploiting their trust and authority for personal gratification. Their actions have devastating consequences, leaving emotional scars and spiritual wounds.

They have totally forgotten that Jesus Calls Shepherds to feed the sheep not to feed on the Sheep.The evil Intentions of many church leaders have put it in a very big crisis, creating a toxic environment within the church.

Evil intentions, once hidden, now manifest openly. The church, meant to be a refuge, has become a source of pain and disillusionment. Yet, there is hope, amidst this chaos, a remnant remains faithful to the true God.

These believers, scattered throughout the church, refuse to compromise their values and convictions. They continue to worship, pray, and serve, often in the face of opposition and ridicule. Showing these characteristics; unwavering commitment, Spiritual discernment, humility and prayerfulness.