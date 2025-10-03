A daily tug of war between survival,sanity

They say life is short but in Kampala, traffic makes it feel much, much longer. A recent report revealed that we lose an average of 52 days every year stuck in traffic jam in Kampala. That is an equivalent of nearly two months of productivity wasted. And that’s before you add the frustration, anxiety, and emotional burnout that have become part of daily life on our roads.

The causes of this agony are no mystery i.e. a poor and overstretched road network, the slow pace of infrastructure development, outdated traffic management systems that still rely on traffic wardens rather than technology, and perhaps most visibly, indiscipline among road users. Anyone who has braved Kampala’s roads knows the chaos all too well. One morning at Wampewo Roundabout, I found myself in the middle of a police operation. Officers were stopping cars to check for unpaid EPS tickets, and permits, right at the roundabout. How can traffic flow when enforcement blocks the very arteries meant to keep the city moving! Sometimes, our methods seem to fuel the very indiscipline they are meant to stop.

Then there are boda bodas! It’s almost impossible to tell whether traffic laws apply to them or if they are the law. Their disregard for lanes, and signals has become so normal that even the police appear to have given up. Reports indicate that 70 percent of road crashes recorded annually in Uganda, involve boda bodas. Behind every statistic is a family grieving or drained by hospital bills.

Kampala traffic can be both stressful and strangely entertaining. Near misses, shouting matches, and daring manoeuvres play out daily like a live action drama. Taxi drivers with bull bars squeezing into impossible spaces, mocking private car drivers with their trademark, “which driving school did you go to?” VIP convoys add another twist with sirens blaring, escorts jumping out to push traffic aside, sometimes even overruling traffic officers. For ordinary motorists, always remember to manage your fuel, lock the doors and ensure wind screens are high enough to protect your valuables. That is life on Kampala’s roads!

To be fair, government has made progress. With support from partners like the World Bank and JICA, Kampala is getting new signalised junctions, improved roads, and even a central traffic control centre. Projects like the Kampala Flyover and the expansion of the Northern Bypass are promising. The pressure intensifies during major events. The plot gets thicker as we step into the election period, with political party primaries and campaigns kicking off that draw huge numbers of delegates in different places within the city. For Kampala businesses, that means revenue. For road users, it means gridlock. The costs are borne by ordinary citizens rushing for medical emergencies, deadlines and schedules missed.

The losses go beyond frustration. Billions of shillings annually in wasted fuel, lost man hours, higher vehicle maintenance costs, and disrupted supply chains. According to the World Bank, congestion in African cities can shave up to 5 percent off GDP every year. That’s a cost Uganda cannot afford! The solutions are clear, and they call for better planning of road closures and diversions, switch from manual to smart traffic management systems and a return to discipline in every road use. Because until then, sitting in Kampala traffic will remain what it has always been. A daily tug of war between survival and sanity!

Mr Edward Masengere, a Masters of Business Administration student, Makerere University Business School



