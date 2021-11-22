Prime

A holistic approach is needed to manage Covid-19 

The author, Eva Mugisa

By  Guest Writer

In the wake of a two-year battle with Covid-19, nations all over the world are seeking the most effective way to contain infections, and reopen all sectors of their economies. 
At the helm of these interventions, World Health Organisation (WHO), National Institute of Health (NIH) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) have recommended a variety of approaches to this, with vaccination being the latest and of greatest interest.  
While the concept of vaccination was noble at conception, it is dangerously presumptuous to label all vaccines as equal, and, therefore, bracket all vaccines as “safe and effective” before satisfactorily being proven so through appropriate tests. 
 
Such tests include, but are not limited to, clinical trials, bio-distribution and safety studies to identify short, mid and long-term side effects, as well as post-marketing surveillance over at least 10 years before validating the above claims on both efficacy and safety of the vaccine of interest.  
This data is critical to give both health workers and the end-user all the  information they need to make an informed consent decision about whether or not they will accept the recommended vaccine or not.   
The outlook of the mandatory vaccination approach in nations like Israel and Seychelles is unfortunately, very grim. The immune protection of the vaccines wanes after six months (as confirmed by the WHO). 

