A holistic approach is needed to manage Covid-19 

In the wake of a two-year battle with Covid-19, nations all over the world are seeking the most effective way to contain infections, and reopen all sectors of their economies.

At the helm of these interventions, World Health Organisation (WHO), National Institute of Health (NIH) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) have recommended a variety of approaches to this, with vaccination being the latest and of greatest interest.

While the concept of vaccination was noble at conception, it is dangerously presumptuous to label all vaccines as equal, and, therefore, bracket all vaccines as “safe and effective” before satisfactorily being proven so through appropriate tests.



Such tests include, but are not limited to, clinical trials, bio-distribution and safety studies to identify short, mid and long-term side effects, as well as post-marketing surveillance over at least 10 years before validating the above claims on both efficacy and safety of the vaccine of interest.

This data is critical to give both health workers and the end-user all the information they need to make an informed consent decision about whether or not they will accept the recommended vaccine or not.

The outlook of the mandatory vaccination approach in nations like Israel and Seychelles is unfortunately, very grim. The immune protection of the vaccines wanes after six months (as confirmed by the WHO).

More booster shots are required and there is emergence of many cases of break-through infections among the vaccinated.

Of greater concern is that of the 20 or more adverse effects associated with the Covid vaccine that are mentioned on the CDC website as essentials that health workers should tell the public about, none of them have been mentioned on the consent forms used in Uganda. Only the mild immediate side effects are mentioned.

It is imperative to realise that well-intended as a vaccine in principle may be, the mandatory vaccination approach may not be the ethically acceptable one and the vaccines are yet to stand the test of time (at least 10 years) to scientifically prove themselves as the “silver bullet” for subduing Covid-19 infections on a national or global scale.

This calls for wakefulness to a sobering reality that the vaccination route should just be one option among a multi-pronged approach to handling Covid holistically.

The government must consider other options of treating and preventing Covid infection through cheap and effective therapeutic agents that are available on the local market, and that have been backed up by sound scientific studies over at least a decade of usage.

There’s the path of natural immunity, which is backed by at least 46 peer-reviewed journaled scientific papers showing that natural immunity from a previous infection does give an immune protection that is at least as good as, or superior to, a Covid vaccine.

A third approach is the usage of covalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies in treating active Covid-19 infection.

Lastly, the holistic approach should also take into account religious exemptions from vaccine mandates, based on one’s faith.

In spite being a medical emergency, the handling of Covid-19 must factor in the tenets of the Hippocratic oath as well as the basic principles of Biomedical ethics including respecting autonomy, consent and confidentiality.



Anything short of this wanders off into medical nihilism and/or over treatment that factors out patients’ religious values that may hinder them from receiving particular therapy.

If a more holistic perspective such as this were taken by government and policy makers, instead of focusing only on vaccination and mandating it, the citizenry would become more responsible for their well-being.