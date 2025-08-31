A house divided shall fall

In the beating heart of Nakasongola Military Barracks, a factory pulsates with defence products and services. Luweero Industries Limited, the factory, is located about 135km north of Kampala and 15km northeast of Nakasongola Town. About a kilometre from the factory premises lies Kiguli Army Primary School. I served as a volunteer teacher and vice chairperson of the school’s management committee. The head teacher of the school, circa 2011, was a hard-charging person whose name is not relevant to this article. What is relevant is the head teacher’s management style. He was a soldier, if memory serves.

Calm and laser-focused, he ensured this backwater school was run efficiently. He was so unlike those teachers who should wear fright wigs for a living, instead of brandishing chalk to help schoolchildren get a life. To be effective, he required funds. This is where the rub came from. Although the funding was modest, the fact that it was there and not being sunk directly into teachers’ pockets provoked ire among them. They could see things were happening in the school, but they were still church mouse-poor. So, to them, these happenings were mere crumbs on the table.

That’s why, despite the school growing, several teachers took against the head teacher. They said his policies favoured the school but not them. They were not “eating”. Yet children were performing better, and conditions at the school were not as nightmarish as before. A paradox thus presented itself to an unwitting school. Namely, the school was growing at a pace that left its teachers panting in its wake. At several media firms I worked for in Kampala, things were decidedly different. The natives were still restless, as it were. However, they were this time at odds with a system designed to keep the boss as first among equals. When an employee would grow too big for their britches, that employee would be cut down to size.

There was no need to fire a person when clipping their wings to feather the boss’ official nest would do. Many employees, I noticed, would call such a boss “sharp”. Then, inevitably, that adjective would enable them to leap to the conclusion that the boss was “like Museveni”. To them, this is high praise. Mr Museveni has so redefined leadership in Uganda that being “sharp” trumps being able. As long as you can stay on top, regardless of your output, you are “sharp”. By extension, you are a good leader. After all, nobody wants a leader who’s soft in the head. So, you could be a used car salesman whose cars nobody will buy. But as long as you know how to keep power, you’re going in the correct direction.

These are the two facets of leadership in Uganda. In the army, there’s discipline and direction. But when it comes to civilian entities, machinations and manipulations hold sway. Our body politic, being half-regimented and half-reactionary, is thus fully contradictory. It is like a tree. A tree grows both up and down; it grows taller and wider at its shoots and roots. And its overall structure expands in width and height. All told, one part of the tree is earthbound; the other reaches for the skies. This is the difference between the military and civilian approaches to our politics.

Furthermore, in this hybrid system, soldiers cannot dare speak to the President in the manner Ms Rebecca Kadaga spoke to Mr Museveni at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) this week. That’s earthbound. Conversely, civilians largely reject military discipline. In this house divided against itself, Uganda can no longer stand.





Mr Matogo is a professional copywriter.

