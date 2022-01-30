A humble application to skip retirement

I come from what is sometimes referred to as the middle-child generation, or the Generation X. To avoid giving away my contemporaries, I will not state the exact dates. Quite often I seem ancient, even to my own children.

Every time I have shared a piece of old school music, for instance, they fell back in laughter and asked whether it was something out of the 1900s. And you have to hear them pronounce it to understand just how old they think that is. The little ones would be shocked that the people they learn about in their Social Studies class are several decades older than their dinosaur mother.

Life expectancy in Uganda is currently just over 63 years for both sexes, which is just a few years over the official retirement age. All indicators are that after 65, one should ideally be living out their golden years, slowing down, retiring from the hustles of life, smiling down at their grandchildren while overseeing their cattle ranch, coffee, banana garden or for the affluent, travelling the world.

But as you already know, that is not how the Ugandan story goes. For a while now, my Generation Y cousins, the Millennials and our Generation Z children have been anxiously eyeing the baby boomers and the Silent Generation before us, waiting for their turn at the helm. As they waited rather impatiently, wondering when the seniors were planning to leave, we pulled off yet another world record.

Suffering from age-phobia and petrified of the impending arrival of retirement, last year 1,000 public servants, who were nearing the retirement age of 60, applied to reduce their age. Once upon a time, retiring honourably was the norm. With the current trend, we may need law enforcement to physically remove civil servants from office.

Granted, the perks of the job in public service are great; allowances, per diem, access to cars, medical treatment, and housing, among other things. It is a good life.

One local musician, Kazibwe Kapo put it aptly in his song, “sigwa jjajawo” (move over, that job is not hereditary). In future we will need many seminars and entire courses to train professionals to handle what will then be the impossible task of getting folks to retire.

In case it seems too far-fetched, imagine that in the year of our Lord 2021, some Ugandans devised a crooked scheme to amend their age on paper in order to hang onto public office.

After that, you will realise that nothing is sacred anymore. Public office is not only becoming a pipe dream for the young Turks waiting in the wings, the lounge will be cleaned out by the time they arrive—old men and women themselves—having waited half their lives for the two generations in between to vacate office.

We need no further evidence that the fear of retirement is real. It is possibly also largely unheard of and uncouth to turn down a job, as few seem to ever take that option. Perhaps we have not created enough opportunities to absorb the talent we have or our system does not train its people to survive outside employment. Governments of old set an admirable trend, providing well for holders of public office.

Again, we need to constantly hold ourselves back from the temptation to over enjoy the perks of the job, with no thought of retirement in the future. To date, some of us can still get away with having been around in the 1900s but soon, even we will have to acknowledge that that is too ancient.