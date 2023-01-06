A humble humanitarian prayer for 2023

We have entered another year with more additional humanitarian challenges from 2022. So, in this new year, we are looking worse than last. Guns of war continue to roar over villages. Suffering people continue to increase in their numbers. Natural disasters are also increasing and have become very common in many parts of the world. We are very much sure that an earthquake will hit somebody somewhere, forcing many more into displacement and in desperate need of basic needs.

Heavy storms and flooding will cause rising water levels and add to the humanitarian problems at hand.

Disease situations are going to force some countries into panic. Emergencies are becoming so frequent and increasingly difficult for us to plan well to mitigate them. That is why in this new year, there is a need to polish up our emergency plans and be willing to go the extra mile to try to address these iminent challenges.

There is no doubt that we are facing some tough humanitarian challenges of our time. Turn to the west, and you find somebody starving. Look to the East, you see a needless conflict brewing.

While in the north, we have two brothers fighting each other to death over a piece of land, causing displacements internally and externally. In the south, the effects of climatic changes are increasing, threatening the future of food and agriculture. It also threatens livelihoods and forces people to migrate from their homes to habitable places.

Politically the environment also doesn’t seem to be palatable to many people. Vulnerable people continue to run away to find peace and security.

We had 16 days to think about gender-based violence less than a month ago. Yet somewhere, we see somebody denying the Almighty rights of female workers and students. And the list of countries that run into trouble continues to get longer each year. That is the reason for our worry. This is the state of the humanitarian world that we live in today. It is getting worse every year. So, what else should we should expect in the new year? Or what should we do better to ensure that humanity lives securely and in peace?

My prayer is that everybody must have modest shelter above their heads. So, displacement persons’ camps must be decommissioned, and people should go back home, living normal lives. My prayer is that everybody has enough to eat as a basic need and basic right. This prayer comes, considering how things are going.

Let’s go back to the time when we had our peace and were not worried at all. Normal programming now has to be halted in favor of emergencies. So, pray that communities are resilient enough to withstand emergencies – disease, hunger; and politics.

Usually, as a response to these humanitarian problems, we get some emergency funds from somewhere to try and help needy communities.

This time, I pray that the humanitarian world looks beyond these collections to support needy people. It is a humble prayer that we concentrate efforts in addressing the causes of these humanitarian events.

Wars and conflicts should permanently end to allow displaced people to go home since conflict is thought to be the biggest cause of displacement.

The humanitarian community cannot wait for that moment of magic when conflicts are permanently addressed. By addressing the causes of suffering, we free up budgets that will be put to solving natural causes of humanitarian suffering rather than man-made causes. So, we pray that the friends of humanity find a permanent solution to man-made humanitarian problems. It creates peace among the people.