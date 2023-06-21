A hunter-hyena logic and the NGO exhibition

The recent Twitter hashtag, #NGOexhibition, revealed the conflicting mindscapes of moral reasoning within the Ugandan public. Performed within the orbit of labisa (expose) online activism, #NGOexhibition flowed with uneasy rhythms regarding acceptable modes of practice in supposedly ‘impersonal’ institutions.

Reactions to the hashtag’s motives, style and content ranged from tacit dismissals to surreal counter-accusations. Its pulses of controversy mainly sprang from the fact that it was staged within elite ‘civil society’ networks: a corporate bubble with its well-established solidarities and investments.

As Agatha Atuhaire led the charge, she inevitably shook tables with such people’s expensive drinks. These NGO figures have consistently stage-managed their individual and collective images. Their careers these days heavily depend on virtual-signalling media ecosystems to claim and accumulate the sector’s material and symbolic rewards. More so, NGO leaders routinely weaponize and celebrate such herd-like public-shaming cults online.

Fully aware of its potential damage, #NGOexhibition chagrined these leaders from the get-go. Public scrutiny was risky stuff. The impulse to deflect it was understandable. After all, a clean veil over their not-so-clean faces, is the main currency with which they negotiate seven-digit dollar grants. By the same token, they appropriate more moral grandstanding leverage in public debate.

However, most NGOs are opened with a hustler mentality. Quick money, not deep ideals, is the key motivation. The donor community knows this. It even likes it that way. As long as they can keep clean books, diligently perform audit rituals, and where necessary give kickbacks to intermediaries and aid brokers, the NGO hustle proceeds undisturbed. While such hashtags ruffle this playground, they cannot collapse it.

The jury is still out on whether the hashtag’s exhibits were accurate or even warranted. We cannot easily verify any claim by just reading rumours, screenshots and inbox confessions. What fascinated me, though, are the lines of argument that NGO leaders and sympathisers raised in their criticism of the hashtag.

Many snapped saying that NGOs do not use ‘tax-payers money’ and are, by default, insulated from public scrutiny. The public better mind its business. This claim was often followed by a reminder that NGO leaders work so hard to get these grants and that shouting at them is sadist ill-will. Others speculated that it’s the state ‘attacking’ the NGO sector using proxies. Some estimated that individuals weaponised the hashtag to settle personal scores. That some young activists are simply jealous. We were even told that most noise arose from some acute ignorance about the rocket science of running an NGO.

These counter-arguments, defences, and rationalisations highlight the stream of consciousness with which most Ugandans relate with modern institutions. The impersonal and the personal aren’t neatly separable. The moral logics that merit this fusion of personal and institutional interests remind me of President Yoweri Museveni’s hunter-hyena metaphor. ‘I hunted and caught my animal … Dare I leave it to these hyenas?’ Another related Musevenist dictum is: ‘Mine’ is greater than ‘ours’.

The NGO leaders’ responses were animated by this Hunter-hyena grievance. But this sensibility has greater currency than we acknowledge. It is not just acceptable but celebrated. It constitutes a kind of wisdom. If you trick and get your kill, eat as much guiltlessly.

Whether it’s a minister stealing government resources while spraying constituents with funeral contributions and beer-pot camaraderie, or Bad Black attaining national prominence after fleecing a muzungu lover, or an NGO executive using the organisation’s finances to build huge apartments, we silently see heroes in them.

While such trickery repulses the conscious parts of our moral mindscapes, it equally excites the sub-conscious with an alternative moral logic. Trickster figures always attain legendary statuses in our society. If the NGO leader hunted and caught their ka-animal, they wouldn’t let young hyenas dictate how to chew it. Their nun-like public veils don’t equal immaculacy.

Deus Kansiime is a PhD student at the University of Cambridge.

