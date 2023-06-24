A leader’s pillars for increasing momentum

Last week, we concluded that it is the responsibility of a leader to build momentum and that a time of transition from one leader to another is the most critical time for continuing momentum. I believe this could be because it is often easier to sustain what is already in place and good leaders often work to increase on what they have been given. This week, we will look at the practical aspects of building momentum and consider some of the pillars a leader can use to build momentum.

Pillars are often used to hold structures in place. Similarly, on the journey of leadership, we all need pillars that we can use to ensure that the teams we lead stay on the road that will lead to the success the organisation is aiming for.

In the words of Mark Cole, there is a formula for building momentum in every organisation and that is “the attitude of the leader + the atmosphere of the organisation + the accomplishments of the people = Momentum”. It is from this formula that we will curve out some pillars for building momentum which are awareness, assurance, and assessment.

Without a doubt, where there is no vision people perish. It follows, therefore, that vision is indispensable to leadership and that a leader needs to not only cast vision, but together with their leadership team, they have a task of ensuring that everyone in the organisation is aware of the vision, plus the values that will guide them on the journey as well as the vehicles that will be used to achieve that vision.

When it comes to creating awareness to build momentum, this goes beyond just displaying the vision and values of the organisation. Leaders need to ensure that every team member is aware of how their role contributes to achieving the overall vision.

This leads us to the second pillar, which is assurance. For the team to know that they are moving in the right direction, they need to be given parameters they can use to gauge success. Creating the right atmosphere in the organisation requires a leader to connect with each team member and tap into their passions.

They need to heed the advice of Jim Collins in his book Good to Great and “get the right people on the bus and the wrong people off the bus before you figure out where to drive it”. Without a doubt, using assurance as a pillar to build momentum calls for eliminating potential momentum busters like team members who may not be willing to adapt to new changes.

We can also build momentum using the pillar of assurance by giving security to those we lead when we put victory within their reach. This requires that we lead and communicate to each team member in a way that makes them feel valued, fuels their creativity and productivity.

The final pillar which can build momentum is by putting in place measures that assess progress being made. When we have score boards that indicate where we are and where we want to go, this serves as a motivator and builds momentum, especially when we celebrate wins and allow the team to enjoy their achievements.

In conclusion, momentum is a good leader’s gift and since it takes intentionality to increase it, as leaders, it is incumbent upon us to develop the awareness of ourselves. In addition, knowing how to motivate and connect with those we lead is crucial.

Then, we can work on giving constant assurance with detailed assessments along the way. This in my view can take an organisation to where it desires to be. It follows, therefore, that as leaders we need to constantly reflect on the question how effectively am I using this gift called momentum to positively impact this organisation?

In July, we shall read from another transformational leader, Elizabeth Kangwagye, as she takes us on a journey using the theme leadership evolves.