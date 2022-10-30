A little over the top on Zoom, who’s next?

So recently, after much soul searching and considering my long list of expenses, I decided to pay for a Zoom licence. It is never an easy thing in this economy to add one more item to the list which already has water, transport, electricity, rent, data, TV subscription, garbage collection and so on and so forth. Add to that the cost of food and the pocket-emptying cost of soap and cooking oil. With all of this to deal with, paying for digital services can seem like high luxury and even folly.

And yet we hand over the money with eyes closed so as to reap some future benefit. Tools such as the meeting application Zoom are important and even essential as the Covid-19 lockdown showed us. Job interviews were scheduled on Zoom during the lockdown. Work itself was and is still being done there. Our children were using it to stay connected to their lessons. Later, Zoom has remained in our lives for better or worse. Against that background, I made the choice to pay for a personal Zoom licence so that I could avoid hastily closing meetings whenever the free 40-minute meeting time limit ran out.

It hasn’t been a month since I threw all caution to the wind and bought the licence. The other day, I thought I was being scammed when I saw the notification that Zoom accounts would now attract VAT charges for those who are not VAT registered. For clarity, Zoom is registered for VAT in Uganda as a non-resident supplier of electronically supplied services as I learnt from reviewing the information attached to the communication. This tax collection is due to start in November. There must be a good number of organisations subscribing to Zoom for their meeting licences but I did wonder about the number of individuals who have found it necessary to open accounts. The most basic paid account will set you back $15 (about Shs60,000) a month. This, I know, some people could easily spend on one drink in a bar but when you add up a number of these which are becoming essential services, the bill does pile up.

As Zoom said in their communication to customers, they are constantly reviewing their tax obligations in the jurisdictions where they operate. This got me thinking about all the other digital service taxes that are ripe for picking. For some, like mobile cash transactions, the customer is already paying quite handsomely. The debate is on, not just in Uganda but world over. Some countries have already implemented taxes on online advertising, search engines and trading of data. Digital taxes therefore are pretty much a standard practice in many countries now. In fact, like my colleague says, it’s just that Uganda was sleeping on this one and seems to have woken up to collect what must be some good dimes from the many entities that use Zoom locally.

My quarrel is one. Zoom is merely serving as a collector on behalf of Uganda Revenue Authority. The tax burden remains on the consumer. This increases the cost of doing business. In real terms, a personal licence holder with the most basic package will have to pay an extra Shs12,000 over and above their monthly subscription of Shs60,000.

In other jurisdictions, there is a struggle happening. Some countries want multinationals to pay income tax and the United States which has threatened retaliation since many of the targeted multinationals have their roots there. When the Zoom notification came, I started to wonder which of my other digital service providers would be collecting next.