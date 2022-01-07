Prime

A manifesto for eating chips in African restaurants

Raymond Mujuni

By  Raymond Mujuni

What you need to know:

  • Kenyans remarked that it was now the perfect time to add Ugali, Sukuma and other charitable local diets to the KFC menu.
  • We will eat chips from businesses that buy from our farmers

If you eat the oily chicken from Kentucky, you might have noticed the size of fries grow smaller. They weren’t any bigger to start with but they have gotten smaller – and in some places like Kenya, become all together nonexistent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.