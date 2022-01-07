A manifesto for eating chips in African restaurants

If you eat the oily chicken from Kentucky, you might have noticed the size of fries grow smaller. They weren’t any bigger to start with but they have gotten smaller – and in some places like Kenya, become all together nonexistent.

In jokes, Kenyans remarked that it was now the perfect time to add Ugali, Sukuma and other charitable local diets to the KFC menu.

There was an explanation offered for it from Kenya that the ‘global supply’ of Irish potatoes was facing troubles and that the quality of the ones in Kenya remains questionable by ‘global standards’

I was so aghast by this that I routinely called the village to find out if Irish was still prodding under the soils and if, by any stroke of bad luck, the trucks to carry it from the village to the towns had all but broken down and been filed for repair.

The relief was, none of this had happened, and in fact my mother-in-law was quick to remind me that a sack of the roundies would be at my door as it does each Sunday evening.

Uganda and Kenya alone produce tonnes of Irish potatoes every year. For each planting season, between maize, beans and greens, many farmers bury enough Irish to keep their middle income classes filled to their tummies in fries. It doesn’t matter where you look, whether it is in the ‘mitumba’ aisles in Kibera or the unoccupied markets of Wandegeya, fries are served in all manner and form – with tomato sauce in kaveeras, in shawarma, dipped in beans or in fancy packs as those of KFC. Fries are the currency of fast food and fast food is the staple of the working classes.

It baffles me thus, that the same working class, rather than choose their locals where their economy plays out, are opting to heckle a global chain restaurant unable to purchase locally. We’ve come a long way to worry about how multinational capital perceives us or [mis]understands us.

KFC’s worry shouldn’t be the absence of their thinning fries but rather the presence of fat, oily and aromat seasoned fries at Chicken Tonight. I can bet you a dime that no one in Kentucky tonight will sleep a minute less over the absence of Chicken tonight in their backyard.

So, I have taken up the liberty to draft a manifesto for all chips-eating fellows in our neck of the woods;

We will eat the chips We will eat fat chips We will eat the chips from the farms in our backyard We will eat chips from businesses that buy from our farmers Refer to 4 Now that you have seen 4, act on 1.