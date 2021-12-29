A message for refugee-hosting countries

PHOTO/FILE

By  Simon J. Mone

Civil engineer

What you need to know:

  • This is a plea for refugee-hosting countries to move quickly before the winter becomes an emergency for the needy. 

Since the Second World War, the number of people needing humanitarian assistance has continued to increase. And this only continues to change in complexity, causing human displacement. 
Few countries will tell with certainty that they have not experienced humanitarian mishaps. That is why in 2021, over 230 million people needed humanitarian assistance. Events causing human suffering continue without ending. And the causes keep varying from country to country. As the trend is, we see poor people requiring the most support. One thing is for sure. 

