A message for refugee-hosting countries

Since the Second World War, the number of people needing humanitarian assistance has continued to increase. And this only continues to change in complexity, causing human displacement.

Few countries will tell with certainty that they have not experienced humanitarian mishaps. That is why in 2021, over 230 million people needed humanitarian assistance. Events causing human suffering continue without ending. And the causes keep varying from country to country. As the trend is, we see poor people requiring the most support. One thing is for sure.

Humanitarian events will continue in 2022, and we must find a way to support the suffering people. And we will need non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to double their effort in mobilising assistance for needy people. To use their goodwill to run around and lobby for support to take care of these needy people. If NGOs were not available, governments would find it extremely hard to provide for helpless people.

When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, poor countries had to depend on the rich countries for donations of Covid-19 vaccines. So that their people can get vaccinated. The pandemic brought health facilities of many governments to their knees and robbed them of their duty of dealing with other serious diseases. Covid-19 required the full attention and a quick emergency response of many governments. Governments opted for lockdown measures to try and contain the pandemic at the expense of their economies.

Take another case of the wars and conflicts that have caused thousands of people to flee their countries. To continue to move to look for better conditions abroad. They continue to make dangerous journeys searching for safety, security and basic needs away from home. In the process of going there, they encounter many hardships. They get tortured, expelled, starved and imprisoned. These are the things we have to deal with in 2022. Be ready to provide humanitarian care to the increasing number of people. As difficult conditions will continue to push them away, and forcing them to adventure abroad, where they usually face resistance from authorities abroad. And humanitarians continue to make efforts to comfort people suffering as a result. A lot of money continues to be committed to providing humanitarian assistance for such needy people. We can say that the humanitarians are making some progress. But we need to urge them to do much more in order to realise a significant change.

Continue to offer solidarity with the people that need assistance. Many countries to which refugees run are frozen. We see children spending cold nights outside the poor shelters and in conditions that make their safety unassured. Improper winter clothing. Inability to heat the tents that they occupy. However, despite winter conditions, refugees continue to make desperate and long journeys. And they have to face these conditions for the duration of the winter. That is why we urge those refugee-hosting countries to do all they can to provide the essentials for fleeing children so they can survive the winter.