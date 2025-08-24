A new Uganda shouldn’t be a Bobi Wine project

On July 10, National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, posted on X his official campaign poster with the slogan, “A New Uganda Now!” On various occasions, I have listened to commentators on radio and TV talk shows who conclude that a new Uganda is Bobi Wine’s personal project; who should deliver it by ousting President Museveni, who has been in power for close to 40 years. But I wish to dismiss this narrative.

Out of the 63 years Uganda has been independent, President Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) has enjoyed close to 40 years in power, registering significant achievements in peace and security, Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education, building roads and infrastructure, promoting women's emancipation, registering economic growth, and re-establishing bilateral and multilateral relations.

But, as the Bible says, for who much is given, much will be asked. After 40 years, some Ugandans are questioning the Shs100 trillion national debt and limited access to quality healthcare. The majority believe Uganda should be at the level of Singapore or South Korea in terms of development.

Amid persistent industrial-scale corruption, poverty, mass unemployment and soaring inequalities, the other factors attracting criticism against the NRM are degrading constitutionalism, rule by law, extrajudicial killings, abductions and torture and election malpractices.

Imagine in 2025 and Uganda has still not witnessed a peaceful transfer of power, has no common national language, and still has a colonial education system and cultural institutions that have never embraced the idea of a republic. Governments from presidents Edward Mutesa, Milton Obote, Idi Amin, all the way to Yoweri Museveni, have been protecting the old colonial Uganda. Beyond our political colours, the inherent challenges can only be rectified if we choose to build a new Uganda. While presidential aspirant Bobi Wine envisions a Uganda where citizens freely associate with any political party without fear of being abducted, tortured, arbitrarily arrested and denied justice, we should all aspire to be the Ugandans who made that happen.

A new Uganda will usher in a new crop of leaders and fresh minds with 21st-Century solutions that will rectify fundamental bottlenecks holding Uganda as a third-world country. Who desires to live in a country that exports 2,000 maids monthly to the Middle East, loses Shs9 trillion to corruption, or where finding a job doesn’t depend on qualifications, but on technical know-who? As the country gears up for another election cycle, it should not be just a periodic ritual but rather a struggle for a fresh impetus.

The struggle of seeking a better country, code-named a new Uganda, is ongoing. Let’s be part of it and not brand it as a Bobi Wine project. We may not all contest for elective positions, but we should care about politics and elections.

Mr Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst.



