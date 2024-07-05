A philandering pastor and a thieving politician meet their accuser in a narrow corridor

Religious doctrine teaches against premarital sex and extramarital affairs. However, those who are familiar with the duplicities of religion will be familiar with how, sometimes, everyone will turn a blind eye to whoever engages in the acts – especially if they aren’t a poor congregant – as long as they don’t get caught. Because then, they will get ostracized.

Men usually get away with it because there is little evidence of their sneaky ways. Women, not so lucky. You cannot hide a pregnancy. The moment Sister Jane’s tummy and nose start to step out of line, she is called to the Pastor’s office and quizzed about her new weight-gain plan.

She then reveals what everybody knows – that the Youth Pastor has been spreading the literal interpretation of Songs of Songs to a couple of choir members. He cannot be called to order by the Senior Pastor because he too has been teaching a church elder’s wife about “how to speak in tongues.”

He has the power to forgive, punish silently, or humiliate – and there is no formula to how that power is exercised. So, Sister Jane may be asked to go to the front of the church and apologize. If she is lucky, the Youth Pastor might also be persuaded to come along and look a little contrite. If the blowback is unbearable, he might be relieved of his duties or moved to another worship location.

But their file might also be stashed for a later date when either of them needs to be put back in line. In that instance, everybody goes on like nothing happened and stays true to the vow to keep the shenanigan a public secret. You chastise but just a little and say how unfortunate they were to have been caught.

Next Sunday, the church will be visited by a popular politician who is in the news for stealing millions of public funds meant for schools, roads, and hospitals. They will be ushered to the front seat, given the mic to talk to the congregation, prayed for because they need to overcome their enemies, and will make a cash donation which the church will happily take without caring for where it came from.

Two things become immediately clear with this scenario. The first is that you can only call out wrong if you aren’t poor, powerless, and dispensable. If your family has never bought a church pew, contributed to a window, or donated generously to the pastor’s new swanky ride, better not get coiting out of wedlock.

The second is that as corruption and misuse of power permeate the system, the beneficiaries do not necessarily increase. They become fewer and start to look out for each other because their enemy – the people – can only grow bigger in number. And while the powerful get fewer, they also feel more vulnerable, intolerant, and ruthless.

In instances like these, nobody is safe. The systems to moderate and build mutual trust and respect are eroded. So, everyone resorts to whatever means are available to them – indoctrination, guns, or people power. It doesn’t matter who eventually wins the contest, the country loses.

And that is what has happened with Uganda. With the breakdown of systems, the powerful get away with stealing public funds and abusing state organs – as long as they are not caught. The ones who should reign them in, however, also stand accused. And because everyone is on it, we can only wait until someone suffers the bad luck of getting caught in flagrante delicto.

If you asked a random Ugandan to list who they consider to be the most corrupt Ugandans, the names would probably be the same. In the past, many would also tell you they didn’t want their answer to go on record. But with the change of times, the population structure and psyche have changed.

From the days when churches had older, conformist, and reverent congregations, who could be reasoned with or counted on to not make trouble, you now have woke members who will question doctrine and call you out online.

Or the days when the makeup of those who engaged in public discourse consisted of a handful of measured intellectuals with access to radio and television. You could isolate them. Now, you have millions of “experts” on Twitter, TikTok, and WhatsApp, voicing their displeasure – in sometimes unsavory terms. How many will you jail before they pull you along?