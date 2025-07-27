A pilot cuts fuel and kills 260. How did God fail to stop the tragedy?

In June, an Air India flight that was bound for London Gatwick crashed into a hostel in Ahmedabad housing medical students, killing all but one of the 242 people on board. Nineteen people on the ground also perished, bringing the toll to 260.

Accident investigators have since discovered that the airline’s captain, a 56-year-old veteran named Sumeet Sabharwal, cut fuel supply to both engines shortly after takeoff. When co-pilot Clive Kunder, 32, who was flying the plane, asked him why he cut off the fuel, he replied: “I didn’t.”

The investigation continues, and it is not clear whether the pilot cut off the fuel deliberately or unconsciously. If Sabharwal deliberately caused the crash, the victims on board and on the ground did not have to die since they had absolutely nothing to do with whatever led to his action.

If he moved the engine fuel switches unconsciously or unwittingly, he and others on board did not have to die because God could save them.

A man named Vishwashkumar Ramesh, 40, survived, but there is no evidence to suggest God saved him. He, it seems to me, has pure luck to thank. And that raises an uncomfortable question: if God truly protects us, as religious people claim, why did He not save every soul on that plane — except the pilot, assuming he deliberately crashed the plane?

Wouldn’t that have been the real miracle? If the pilot moved the switches unconsciously, how did God fail to notice?

For people who care about the truth, the Air India accident has plenty of evidence to suggest that God, assuming He exists, cannot and does not protect anyone from death. In fact, people who give credit to God for air travel safety appear to be ignorant of the great human effort that goes into making air travel safe.

Modern aircraft are designed in such a way that no single engine failure can cause serious problems. Pilots flying commercial airliners are well trained and are regularly subjected to mental health checks. Planes use Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems, in addition to air traffic controllers.

In the United States, which has arguably the busiest airspace, up to 15,000 federal air traffic controllers are on the job every day at 300-plus Federal Aviation Administration air traffic facilities around the country, according to the newspaper USA Today.

They manage more than 87,000 daily flights. Without air traffic controllers, it would be very difficult and dangerous to fly passenger planes. Try to imagine pilots flying a jumbo jet full of passengers from, say, New York to Florida and are banking on divine assistance.

Flying in that incredibly busy airspace without air traffic controllers’ help would be a bit like driving a Formula 1 car blindfolded on a packed freeway. You can make it, but you would be betting your life and everyone else’s on extraordinary luck.

If God intervenes in our affairs, it should be very easy for him to help. Mr Ramesh, the survivor, is seen in video clips walking from the burning wreckage. If God saved him, how could he fail to save others?

Religious people’s familiar fallback is that “God works in mysterious ways”. The problem with accepting this kind of argument is that it means we cannot and do not understand God’s ways.

Yet religious people, who say God works in mysterious ways, will tell us that He answered their daughter’s prayers and enabled her to pass her exams. Or that God cured someone’s cancer.

Belief in and worship of God is personal business, and people have the right to believe what they want — but there is zero evidence that God shields people from death.

Mr Musaazi Namiti is a journalist and former, Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk