A Promised Land which is not Israel

By Harold Acemah More by this Author

A Promised Land is the title of a 751-page book by Mr Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States of America (USA), 2009 Nobel Peace laureate and the first African American to be elected to the highest office in the USA in November 2008. He served for two consecutive terms from 2008 to 2016 and did America, Africa and the world proud.

The book was a Christmas gift from my son Mr Chris Acemah, who is based in the USA, and it has kept me busy since the beginning of the New Year. It’s a fascinating book which I recommend for students of political science and thoughtful men and women of integrity.

Divided into seven parts, the author dedicates the book “To Michelle - my love and life’s partner, and Malia and Sasha (his daughters) whose dazzling light makes everything brighter.” Of interest to me are parts two and five titled, ‘Yes we can’ and ‘The world as it is’ respectively. Part five deals with US foreign policy during the Obama administration. The book is published by Crown Publishing Group of New York.

In his preface to the book, Obama writes that more than anyone, his book is for young people of the next generation to whom he extends “an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us.”

For this reason, Obama argues that he “wanted to tell a more personal story that might inspire young people considering a life of public service.” I am sure Obama has inspired millions of young people not only in America, but also in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Obama laments about the tragedy which befell America after he left the White House and power was transferred peacefully on January 20, 2017, to a conman, fraudster and pathological liar called Donald Trump. He writes that while flying away from Washington DC, on Trump’s inauguration day, aboard Air Force One his mood was bittersweet.

Advertisement

On the one hand, he felt that USA was in better shape in 2016 than it was when he became president in 2008, but on the other hand, he was emotionally and physically drained “by the unexpected results of an election in which someone diametrically opposed to everything we stood for had been chosen as my successor.”

Contrary to Trump’s erratic, inconsistent and unprincipled foreign policy, US foreign policy under president Obama was consistent, principled and comparatively successful. During campaigns for the presidency, Obama promised Americans a different kind of foreign policy and right from the beginning he emphasized the importance of international cooperation and preferred to engage other countries, big and small, on the basis of mutual interest and respect.

In diplomacy, the principle of the sovereign equality of states is the basis and cornerstone of international relations and politics among states. Trump was either ignorant of this cardinal principle or like a typical bully he arrogantly disregarded it with impunity.

Obama’s interactions with Africa, African Union and Kenya where his late father came from are not covered in the first volume of his memoirs. I assume this will be done in the forthcoming second volume.

Obama observes that public attitudes toward the USA improved steadily during his administration as a result of diplomatic work done by American diplomats around the world, but admits that there are limits to what a diplomatic charm offensive can accomplish. In the final analysis each country’s foreign policy is driven by national interests.

Instead of clinging to power shamelessly and tenaciously like hungry ticks on cows, African leaders should emulate Obama, retire peacefully and write their memoirs for posterity.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

hacemah1@gmail.com