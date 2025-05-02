A response to aspirants for NRM CEC vice chairmanship

As a committed and longstanding member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), and as the current vice chairman for eastern Uganda on the Central Executive Committee (CEC), I welcome democratic engagement and the spirited interest in the internal processes of our great Movement.

The desire by Mr Jacob Oboth-Oboth and Dr Musa Lumumba to contest for this seat is a healthy expression of democracy and demonstrates the continued vibrancy within the NRM. However, to engage in this democratic space responsibly and constructively, it is imperative to understand the institutional role, limits, and function of CEC and, by extension, the position of the regional vice chairman.

CEC, as per the NRM constitution, is the highest decision-making body of the party, responsible for policy guidance, strategic political direction, ideological consistency, and supervision of party structures. It is not a legislative arm, nor is it an implementing agency with a development budget. It is an ideological and strategic engine, not a resource-disbursing institution.

The vice chairperson of a region is primarily a voluntary political mobiliser tasked with maintaining the cohesion of party structures, ensuring party discipline, interpreting the resolutions of the national conference and NEC to grassroots structures, and aligning the region’s political direction with the national policy framework of the NRM. This office does not come with a government salary, it is not endowed with a development fund, nor does it manage or execute government programmes.

Much of the criticism raised by some aspirants centres around issues such as youth unemployment, poverty alleviation, education, and healthcare infrastructure. While these are indeed pressing concerns for our region and country, it must be clearly stated that these fall within the core responsibilities of government ministries, departments, and agencies, as mandated by the Constitution. Therefore, it is a misguided and misleading premise to claim that the absence of tarmac roads in a particular village or the lack of employment among youth is the fault of a regional vice chairman of the NRM party.

Over the last 16 years, I have served the NRM selflessly, offering my time, resources, networks, and experience to promote and defend the values of the Movement. This service has not been remunerated. I have done so out of commitment to the NRM, its ideology, and the vision of President Museveni. I have not used my position for personal gain, nor have I leveraged it to create political dynasties or enrich myself.

My leadership is not just theoretical—it is backed by tangible results. In the 2021 General Elections, I led an unprecedented, high-impact mobilisation campaign across the eastern region. I personally spearheaded the strategy that delivered 97 NRM Members of Parliament, 25 NRM-leaning independents, and secured victory for numerous chairpersons, councillors, and other local leaders across the region. This election was not won through slogans or speeches, but through hard work, field presence, and commitment to the Movement’s ideals even in the face of logistical limitations and public health challenges.

To Mr Oboth Oboth and Dr Lumumba—I commend your interest in party leadership. However, I urge you to ground your campaigns in truth, ideology, and institutional respect. Misleading the population about the function of the CEC or distorting the role of the vice chairman to score political points does not serve the Movement. You are both young, vibrant, and educated individuals with roles to play in the future of this country. But leadership requires depth, humility, historical consciousness, and respect for the structures you seek to serve.

Let us focus on building the Movement, not on eroding it from within through misinformation and simplistic campaign narratives. Let us debate with respect. Let us compete with ideas. But above all, let us protect the sanctity and unity of the NRM. I remain committed to serving the NRM and the people of eastern Uganda with dignity, wisdom, and unwavering patriotism.

The writer is a former MP, pilot, and entrepreneur @Mukulaa



