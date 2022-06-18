A Shs40m dilemma and how to be honest about dishonesty

To be an MP in Uganda is to be seen as a walking automated teller machine (ATM) spewing cash according to a pre-programmed arrangement called promises to voters. Transactional politics come with many pitfalls. No wonder incumbents are the greatest casualties of elections. Incumbents are punished for perceived stinginess while new comers tend to be treated more kindly.

As a young MP in the late 90s I went to Britain to observe an MP doing constituency work. There it is called a constituency surgery. They behave like visiting doctors diagnosing problems and proposing solutions. The date, time and venue of the constituency surgery is announced in advance. In this case it was a school.

The MP sits in a classroom with an assistant. In the next classroom another assistant sits and notes down in summary what the issue is that requires the MP’s attention. There’s not much entertaining of what normally passes for “personal” reasons for seeing an MP.

In any case even if you’re facing eviction over rent arrears, the MP can refer you to a legal aid service provider to enforce your rights as a tenant vis-à-vis the landlord. The MP does not expect that a constituent will show up and ask for cash from the MPs pocket! I sat quietly in a corner and observed the late Tessa Jowell, Labour MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, spend time listening to her constituents and respond to their problems.

Of course, some of the constituent’s problems and their proposed solutions can be funny. I heard of a case where an elderly lady told her MP that the motorcycles that the police use to patrol her neighbourhood make a lot of noise and scare her dog. Would the MP kindly ensure that the police use bicycles instead?

I have not had the privilege of sitting in the same room with a Ugandan MP meeting constituents, but I have overheard telephone conversations between MPs and their constituents. And, of course, I was in Parliament for 10 years and a district local government chairman for five years.

I have had my personal encounters with constituents. Walter Lippmann, an American professor, put it well when he said, “With exceptions so rare that they are regarded as miracles and freaks of nature, successful democratic politicians are insecure and intimidated men. They advance politically only as they placate, appease, bribe, seduce, bamboozle, or otherwise manage to manipulate the demanding and threatening elements in their constituencies.”

In our context it seems the easiest way to placate constituents is through the use of money. Yet money is never enough for the competing priorities. Which brings us to the reports that some MPs from the National Unity Platform (NUP) had confessed to their party leader that they had received Shs40 million in cash through Parliament.

Parliament denied giving any such money to any MP. NUP then decided to direct any of their MPs who may have received the money to return it to source. Yet the alleged source has denied being the source.

An internal party discussion has now become a high voltage live wire that threatens bury NUP’s ailing moral authority. Some of those in support of the NUP MPs keeping the money have said the money will be put in the “struggle” (whatever it means these days)! Others say it will be used for serving constituents like buying fuel for ambulances.

Now in an effort that looks like closing the stable door after the horse has bolted, some NUP leaders are saying they are “whistle blowers” who should be saluted for their openness about the whole thing.