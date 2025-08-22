A smartphone may sink or uplift legacy media

One of the most impactful and overreaching devices of all time is the mobile smartphone. Not only has it changed what we do from the time we wake up to when we go to sleep, it has also changed how we do many things. And this is across all fields of life! Take the information and communications aspect of our lives, for example.

The smartphone is the first device many touch when they wake up, scrolling for information or entertainment. It is also the last device we touch before going to bed, dutifully laying it down on the bedside stool or under the pillow, ready for the next engagement in the morning – or even in the middle of a sleepless night.

While the impact of this device on other forms of traditional communication is known, every new study brings more insights into its power and impact, as well as the opportunities it brings in this changed lifestyle environment.

One such recent study is embedded in the Reuters Institute’s Digital Report of 2025; specifically on sources of information for citizens at the break of day – comparing 2016 and 2025, viz printed newspaper, radio, television, internet via desktop or laptop, and internet via smartphone in the United Kingdom among those aged under 35. The question posed was: “What is the first way you typically come across news in the morning?”

The findings were that at least 32 percent in 2016 said television was their first news source. This was followed by radio at 24 percent, internet via smartphone at 16 percent, internet via laptop/desktop at 9 percent, and finally the printed newspaper at 8 percent.

Ten or so years later, in 2025, when the same question was posed among the same age group, the hierarchy of first information sources has radically changed.

Thus, today, 37 percent of under 35s in the UK say their first source of information in the morning is internet via smartphone. Television is down to 20 percent, radio down to 18 percent, internet via laptop down to 7 percent, and printed newspaper down to 2 percent.

Now that is a tremendous slide for legacy platforms – TV (-12 percent), radio (-6 percent), and newspaper (-6 percent). Internet via laptop/desktop may have dropped slightly (-2 percent) because of convenience to use, but internet via smartphone grew exponentially (+21 percent) largely because of ease of convenience and increased tech capacity. We can extrapolate this for any country, plus or minus, as the patterns may not differ significantly.

In Uganda, for example, it is noted in the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) report for 2024 released early this year that 56 percent of data usage today is on TikTok, 24 percent on WhatsApp and 13 percent on YouTube. These are all apps enabled by the smartphone.

What should legacy media do in the face of this declining usage, first thing in the morning – or even throughout the day? Many things! Perhaps one of the most critical of them all is to go to the smartphone in a big way, leveraging the tools it has thrown up.

This is already being done by sharing content/stories through social media apps and linking them to their websites. But because the format of content shared is largely platform default, i.e., long texts and long video bulletins streamed, it does not effectively capture the audience now domiciled on smartphones.

It is therefore critical to modify content to suit the consumption habits of the “smartphone natives” – at least midway. For instance, short videos are now the preferred mode of consumption for news.

Breaking print stories into short audio-visual takes and shared on social media with links to the main story for those inclined to depth is one way. The same thing with TV news bulletins. They could be broken into short one-minute clips and shared with a link to the main bulletin on YouTube, or a regular website can help. Many TV stations like RT and DW are doing this.

This is not to downplay what is already done by media managers and online editors on various social media platforms. It is just to show that more and more needs to be done to benefit from this ubiquitous smart device.

As always, this is easier said than done, but not doing so may be a worse problem

Odoobo C. Bichachi Public Editor

