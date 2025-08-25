A tale of two funerals: Civilisational memory in the age of global spectacle

In the first essay of this series, The Forgotten Ancestors of Progress, I argued that Africa’s struggles with development are not merely economic or political. They are spiritual and civilisational.

At the heart of the problem lies a deep contradiction: African societies remain rooted in ancestral memory, while the dominant global model rewards legacy, visibility, and succession. This paradox is not abstract. It manifests in how we govern, how we develop, and how we bury the dead.

The funerals of Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II are case studies in civilisational memory. Both were global icons. Both commanded respect across continents. Yet the rituals surrounding their final journeys exposed two fundamentally different worldviews.

Mandela’s funeral took place in Qunu, his ancestral home. After the televised state ceremony, the public was excused, and the final rites became a private family affair. A bull was slaughtered.

Ritual words were spoken in Xhosa. The media turned off their cameras. What unfolded in those final moments was not for the world but for the ancestors.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, on the other hand, was fully choreographed for global viewing. Every detail from the lying in state to the procession to Windsor was broadcast in high definition. Her burial was part of a carefully managed royal transition. Death, in her case, was a reaffirmation of institutional continuity. Both funerals were dignified. But they reveal very different logics.

Mandela’s final journey was a return to land, clan, and sacred continuity. Queen Elizabeth’s was a handover, a ceremonial assurance that the monarchy endures. Africa’s burial traditions are often dismissed as superstition.

Yet millions of African families in the diaspora still go to great lengths to return their loved ones to their ancestral land. In many cultures, burial is not complete unless it takes place where the spirit can be received by those who came before.

This is not simply cultural; it is spiritual. It is about harmony, belonging, and closure. In contrast, the Western model sees burial as a national ritual, often carried out in state cemeteries or under the public eye. It is less about the ancestors and more about legacy, posterity, and public order.

These differences are not just about ritual; they reflect broader civilisational codes. Globalisation increasingly demands transparency and spectacle. But ancestral cultures require silence, intimacy, and spiritual protection. The two are often incompatible.

Mandela’s final moments whispered something important. They reminded us that not all memory wants to be televised. And that dignity is not always found in display. It is found in being known by your people and returned to them in peace. The question this raises is urgent: Can ancestral societies survive in a world that prefers spectacle to silence?

Can they govern, bury, and grow without apologising for the memory systems that still shape them? Queen Elizabeth’s funeral represented the culmination of a legacy.

Mandela’s was a spiritual re-entry into the moral community of his people. Both were powerful. But only one acknowledged the ancestors.

“As the global age speeds forward, perhaps funerals are the last place where civilisations reveal what they truly believe: who we belong to, who claims us at the end, and whether dignity lies in being remembered, or in being received.”

In Part III, we ask what happens when this paradox enters the world of politics. Why does African governance so often feel out of step with its people? Could it be that leadership, too, has been stripped of its ancestral grounding and judged by standards that speak nothing of the land, the lineage, or the living dead? Ciao

Gertrude Kamya Othieno

Political Sociologist/Writer

Alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science



