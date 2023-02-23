A taxpayers guide to resolving controversies

Tax controversies are an inevitable feature of any tax system, and as Uganda Revenue Authority’s tax collection targets increase and the country aims to raise its tax-to-GDP ratio, tax controversies between Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and taxpayers are bound to increase. It is therefore vital for any taxpayer to know, in advance, the best course of action should a tax controversy arise.

Uganda runs a self-assessment system of tax collection whereby a taxpayer, guided by the various tax statutes, is expected to self-determine taxes payable. However, sometimes, URA carries out compliance checks to ensure that what the taxpayer declared is correct.

Tax controversies come up because one of the parties (URA or the taxpayer) or both have not fully understood the relevant facts, or they hold differing opinions about the applicability of certain laws to the given facts. This is partly due to the complexity and regular amendments of the already huge volume of tax laws.

If the taxpayer disagrees with the assessment, they should formally object within 45 days of receipt of the notice of assessment. The objection letter should address all the disputable points that have been raised by URA as items not objected to may be perceived as agreed to. Also, the objection letter carries high evidential weight should the matter proceed to the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) for review.

The objections stage is collaborative. On one hand, the taxpayer is expected to be transparent and on the other hand, URA is expected to exercise its authority judiciously. URA has an independent and competent department that handles such objections that usually communicates its objection decision within 90 days.

The objection decision may allow the objection in whole (and the taxpayer is cleared of any tax liabilities); or in part (and the assessment is adjusted accordingly); or the objection may be disallowed in whole (which means that the assessment remains as it is). A taxpayer aggrieved by the decision can apply to the Tax Appeals Tribunal for review.

This stage is adversarial. The illegality, irrationality, or procedural impropriety are the grounds for review. If the application to TAT is for review of a taxation decision, it should be lodged within 30 days from the time the applicant is served with a notice of the decision. If the application is for review of an objection decision, it should be lodged within six months after the date of the decision.

In both cases, a taxpayer who cannot file within the specified time can apply to TAT stating factual reasons why the applicant was unable to apply in time. TAT has the discretion to allow or not to allow the application.

It is significant to note that a taxpayer who has applied with TAT is mandated to pay 30 percent of the tax assessed for that part, not in dispute, whichever is greater. Failure to do so means the taxpayer would have no locus to appear before the tribunal.

A taxpayer dissatisfied with the decision of TAT may appeal the decision made to the High Court, and progressively, up to the Supreme Court. However, the author wishes to emphasize that litigation is tedious, costly & time-consuming and should be avoided if there is a way to.

Although tax laws are highly coercive in nature, URA fosters a non-confrontational approach with taxpayers willing to cooperate. It is therefore advisable that the best path to resolve tax controversies is through Alternative Dispute Resolution. This is where the taxpayer and URA voluntarily agree to amicably settle the controversy, outside TAT or court.