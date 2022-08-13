A wreath for Mao

South African-born novelist Peter Henry Abrahams Deras, commonly known as Peter Abrahams, is famous for, among others, his novel A Wreath for Udomo.

In this novel, he mirrors the failures of the post-independence African revolutionaries such as Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta, Nnamdi Azikiwe, among others. The novel traces the political rise and fall of Michael Udomo, the inspiring liberator of the (fictitious) nation of Panafrica.

Udomo, a youthful, well educated, eloquent, and resilient African revolutionary leader teams up with his colleagues Paul Mabi, Tom Lanwood, David Mhendi and Richard Adebhoy, in a spirit of comradeship (homeboys), to steer and achieve independence for Panafrica.

When Udomo is made leader, the forces that act against him, economic to be specific, make him deviate from the original principles of the revolution. If he has to run a government and serve his people, he cannot help collaborating with the dreaded colonialists who have got not only the money, but also the expertise needed to manage affairs like mineral resource exploitation.

As a result, Udomo is compromised to such an extent that he betrays not only his people but also his fellow revolutionary leader David Mhendi. This in effect proves to be an unforgivable action that later culminates in his (Udomo’s) assassination by his own people. The pertinent question posed by Abrahams, however, is whether Udomo deserves a wreath at his burial. It is a critical question that requires careful examination.

Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao’s recent political pact with the ruling NRM government has been largely perceived as an act of high class betrayal from a person that many take to be their political godfather.

Mao, together with a handful of Opposition politicians, will always be remembered by those who cares to study the political history of Uganda with objectivity as one of those that shaped the modern Opposition politics in Uganda.

He was among those that spoke for presidential term and age limits, multiparty dispensation, and freedom of speech.

Mao is particularly remembered for his contribution to the pacification of northern Uganda through his move for the amnesty law that was aimed at bringing a peaceful resolution to the LRA armed conflict. It should be remembered that he at one time threatened to champion a secession plan to create a separate republic if government did not listen to their cries as northern Uganda.

He traversed the country in 2011 not only to look for votes but also to cleanse the dented image of northerners and specifically the Acholi; for they had been labelled as violent people who should not be trusted with political leadership in Uganda anymore.

Mao might be one of the few Ugandan politicians from both Opposition and ruling government who has lived up to his word. When he preached the two-term limit for political offices, he acted by example. He was MP for Gulu Municipality for two terms, not because he had lost popularity but he wanted to set an example.

He went and dislodged then only NRM bigwig in northern Uganda, the late Col Walter Ochola, serving for one term as chairman of Gulu District, from where he headed for the presidency.

Mao, like many have noted, is arguably no average politician. His association with the ruling NRM, for whatever reasons, is a matter that calls for an investigative study into the political future of this country.

As Francis Imbuga’s famous saying goes, “When the madness of an entire nation disturbs a solitary mind, it is not enough to say the man is mad”.

Whatever has happened between then and now is a matter of debate, but I think comrade Mao has surely contributed his brick to the Opposition politics of this country. Rather than sitting back to laugh and criticise, we need to reflect upon the forces that have rendered fearless jaguars into cooing doves.