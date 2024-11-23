Abduction and kidnap is bad-manners politics

In 2016 or thereabouts, I met Lt Col Ahmed Kashillingi (RIP) at Parliamentary Building. He told me about his escape to exile in the Zaire (Democratic Republic of Congo). But he avoided telling me how he returned.

Now, I was very familiar with his return. I enjoyed proximity to the real story. Otherwise, the official government narrative was that “he was commanding a rebel group in the Rwenzoris when he was taken prisoner (of war) by the Ugandan military”. The real story though, is that “he was kidnapped from Zaire”.

Col Kashillingi had taken residence in Goma. He was lured to Beni by Zairois security agents working in cahoots with the Ugandan military. From Beni (about 80km from the Uganda-Zaire border post at Mpondwe), he was abducted (put in a sack) and handed over to the Ugandan security agents.

The Congolese security actually escorted their victim up to Kasese where they were lodged at Kaghesera Hotel. Lt Col Kahillingi was later processed and presented before court. The prosecution said he was taken prisoner (during active combat) by the Ugandan military. But the funny thing about this case was that the prosecution was struggling to shop for witnesses.Because I was familiar with the real story, someone requested me to be prosecution witness. Of course I refused. I heard that prosecution approached journalist John Nzinjah (RIP) to be a witness.

Nzinjah had written the story (basing on a briefing from the military) about how Lt Col Kashillingi had been taken prisoner-of-war during a battle between rebels and Ugandan military. When I interviewed Gen Mugisha Muntu in 2003 or thereabouts, I asked him about that particular operation.

He was familiar with the operation, but said he was unable to give me details. He remembered the Mukonzo UPDF captain who led the operation (and even said he personally recruited that man in 1984 during the Bush War).“But did you people pay the Congolese security guys who helped you in the operation,” I asked? “Asuman, I have just left the army. I am uncomfortable answering such questions,” Muntu said.

***********

The Kinyarwanda word for abduction or kidnapping is shimuta (kushimuta is to kidnap or abduct). Intelligence services everywhere always revel in carrying out daring missions. It is standard procedure that operations have some latitude for deniability.

Yes, so, the issue is not escalated to diplomatic levels. Thats why I hear that the two State House principals in Kampala and Nairobi were not aware of the recent kidnap operation in Nairobi. The most exciting abduction or kidnap operation in the region remains that of Mr Paul Rusesabangina. He was tricked by agents working for Rwanda’s intelligence services.

He ended up in Kigali with red carpet reception (code: trouble awaiting).President Paul Kagame (even when some of us waited for deniability) was so excited he almost took personal responsibility for the mission. He is said to have been quoted as saying the operation was smooth and seamless. Now these abduction and kidnap things are politics-of-bad-manners.

They work better where the Judiciary has been captured by the Executive to about 80 percent. Unfortunately (or fortunately) in Uganda, the Judiciary still retains some of conscientious disposition. Indeed, out of the three petitions challenging Mr Musevenis re-election, two were lost with 3-4 split ratio.

So, when a political leader is abducted from Nairobi and presented before courts of judicature or tribunal or courts martial, you know where the case is likely to end: South. It is neither the prosecution nor the defence which are sharp. It is the Judiciary which seems to say: this is bad-manners politics.