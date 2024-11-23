About BoU’s digital currency “CBDC” project

In late September, the Bank of Uganda released a consultation paper on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), a topic largely overlooked unless financially motivated. While this project significantly affects our freedoms, most politicians remain unaware.

The Bank seeks public feedback on its CBDC white paper, but likely less than 0.5 percent of Ugandans will engage. Uganda's CBDC initiative follows a global trend, with 11 countries having launched digital currencies, including Ghana and Nigeria, while many others are testing or developing theirs.

CBDCs are centrally controlled by governments, unlike decentralised cryptocurrencies, which are not regulated by a single entity. CBDCs may not even use blockchain technology and are defined as digital tokens pegged to a country’s fiat currency. Currently, Uganda's legal definition of "legal tender" includes only physical notes and coins, requiring legislative amendments to recognise CBDCs.

Existing digital money forms are merely promises to pay, raising the question of why the Bank is digitizing the shilling. The core difference lies in the existing system's reliance on digital claims versus true digital currency, which would allow direct transfers without third-party verification, unlike government-managed CBDCs that control currency supply and transfer speeds.

The idea of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has both advantages and challenges, leading to varied opinions on its implementation, particularly in Uganda. A CBDC could give the Bank of Uganda direct control over the money supply, enhancing safety, liquidity, and integrity as economies digitize. However, its design must prioritize privacy, security, and usability, aligning with existing data protection laws, which are often not upheld. CBDCs can be categorized as "wholesale" for limited bank use or "retail" for consumers and businesses.

Given Uganda's cash-based economy, transitioning to a CBDC poses significant challenges. The experiences of Nigeria, where public protests erupted over cash restrictions linked to a CBDC, serve as a cautionary tale for Uganda.

Past implementations of CBDCs in Finland and Ecuador failed, and ongoing efforts in China and Nigeria have faced difficulties. For a CBDC to be successful in Uganda, it must address local needs rather than be driven by global trends, ensuring it complements rather than replaces cash.

One of my main concerns is that the government could potentially program a CBDC if they choose to do so. I appreciate that the Bank of Uganda's CBDC consultation paper acknowledges the ability to program privately held CBDCs to achieve policy goals.

Practically, through the use smart contracts, which are inherent in the underlying technology of blockchain, Bank of Uganda could program money that individuals hold privately. This should concern everyone. To enhance the circulation of money, the Bank of Uganda could consider introducing an expiry date for CBDC in digital wallets, encouraging immediate spending.

This can be achieved if the money is programmable. Additionally, this CBDC could be programmed to restrict spending on certain activities, such as political campaigns. It is crucial that any CBDC developed by the Bank of Uganda ensures that citizens retain the privacy, freedoms, and anonymity associated with physical cash. If we are not cautious in this digital age, we risk entering a dystopian Orwellian surveillance society.

Many people mistakenly believe that throughout history, there has only been one issuer of money: the state or its central bank. This is a misconception.

Money has always been an integral part of our cultural evolution, leading to a free market for currency where individuals can choose the forms of money they prefer. Historically, a variety of items have been used as money, and for much of that time, the issuance of currency was not solely a function of the state until the 1690s.