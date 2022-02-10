About communication myths we live by

It is widely assumed that body language impacts 55 percent of our communication while 38 percent depends on the tone of the voice and words claim only seven percent of our entire speech. This is a myth we have lived by, mostly us who have gone through journalism and mass communication schools or the ones that have undertaken studies that inculcate communication skills.

This myth is a misquoting of a classic study by Dr Albern Mehabrian in 1967 which was devoted to primarily discovering how emotions and gratitude are communicated. Unless one is referring to his feelings and attitude in communication, the above statistical theory is not applicable.

Dr Mehrabian is so irritated by the misapplication of his research findings to the extent that his website contains a bolded paragraph begging people not to do this. He has denounced this myth on multiple occasions.

Communication tutors mostly at universities have been the main peddlers of this myth not bearing in mind that Mehrabian’s research was concerned with a very specific and limited aspect of none verbal communication, not communication in general.

Yes, I don’t intend to downplay the power of emotions in speech, one’s tone of voice and body language do indeed matter so much but the whole substance of talks, presentations, and speeches depends on words though they have to be used in the right way.

I always challenge colleagues who defend this that words don’t matter in communication if they could repeat their statement with gestures.

In his book titled the official TED Guide to Public Speaking, Chris Anderson, the head of TED, explains that it is words that tell a story, build an idea, explain the complex issues, make a reasoned case or provide a compelling case of action.

Just as Yehuda Berg, an international speaker and author, put it, words are the most powerful force available to humanity they have energy and power with the ability to help, heal, hinder, harm, humiliate, and humble. In addition, words have the power to evoke emotions and responses, adopting them in our speeches where necessary can boost the audience’s interest transforming even trivial arguments into persuasive messages that compel listeners to take action. Well-chosen words can trigger curiosity which motivates us to do further research, read, listen, and learn new things.

We often witness scenarios where one says “I know what I want to say but I just don’t have the right words to use, in this incident the speaker actually knows what he wants to communicate, but has insufficient vocabulary to say it thus ending up tongue-tied or giving up.

To put it clearly, the above mentioned people don’t have enough arsenal of vocabulary to give shape to their actual thoughts, that inherent lack of accurate words is exactly why people flounder when speaking in public. Your mind can’t express an idea if it doesn’t have sufficient artillery for it which makes it very essential to build a robust vocabulary of words for any form of communication.