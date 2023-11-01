About disparities in our population by age group and gender 

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics ((UBOS) in October 2023 released a report-UBOS population census and population projections, containing data about the population distributions by age groups and male-female status.

From birth up to the age of about 20 years, males are more than females. However, at the age of 20 years old females begin to outnumber the males and this continues to 80 plus years

The three main causes of changes in population numbers are births, migration, and deaths. Differences in birth rates between males and females do not seem to be the cause of the variations in adult life, because males are more than females in the age groups 0-20 years. Let us now look at migration!

According to the United Nations, the people leaving Uganda in 2023 were 117 percent more than those who left in 2022. Conversely, fewer people left Uganda in 2022 than they did in 2021 and 2020.[1] Therefore, migration out of Uganda is not a likely cause of the declining male adult population. The most interesting data are however, from the Unicef migration profile for Uganda.

In this profile there were no major differences in net migration between males and females in 1990, 2000 and 2013. With emigration and births excluded as culprits, one has to look at adult deaths as the likely cause of the differences between males and females after the age of 20 years.

In 2021, the adult death rate for women in Uganda was at 242.69 per 1,000 female adults, while the adult death rate for males was at 345.11 per 1,000 male adults[2].

This is a 30 percent higher death rate for males than for females. Consequently, female life expectancy exceeds male life expectancy in Uganda.

Let’s now look at the leading causes of deaths in Uganda and how they differ among males and females. According to a WHO, Uganda country office estimate of 2019, the leading causes of death are largely the same for males and females.[3] However, there are numeric differences in how these causes affect males and females. While neonatal conditions (conditions in the first month of life), HIV/Aids, and Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (such as pneumonia) are the top three killers for both males and females, the death toll is consistently higher for males than females.

Road traffic injuries are the fourth cause of deaths among males, but they are ranked 10th among females. This is probably due to more men than women driving, riskier behaviour on the road and drink driving by men.

Bad roads and poorly maintained vehicles would have affected both males and females equally. Similarly, violence (insecurity and assaults) is a major killer for males but not females.

While heart disease kills both males and females, its toll is greater in males compared to females, probably due to higher rates of cigarette smoking, inadequate and infrequent routine medical screening/check-ups, differences in exercising, poor health seeking behaviour, and excessive alcohol drinking among males compared to females.

In closing, although few deaths generally occur at younger adult ages compared to after 60 years of age, teenage and adult males aged 15 to 40 years old die at rates often higher than their female counterparts. In fact, the differences would be wider, considering teenage pregnancy related deaths among females.

Therefore, it is my considered view that the variation between males and females after the age of 20 years in Uganda is largely due to differences in lifestyle between males and females.

Finally, while parents, the government and donors should continue prioritising the girl child and young adult women, there is an urgent need for interventions that target the boy child and young adult men. We need to act now before we have a major imbalance between males and females in Uganda.