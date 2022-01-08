About getting married

The institution of marriage is in serious crisis today—culturally, socially, legally, and spiritually. Disintegration of marriage and the institution of family affect every fibre of the society in people’s daily lives.

Nevertheless no one seems much worried. Young people, who are contemplating marriage, unfortunately have too few good examples to follow. They are unable to receive the needed counselling and mentorship.

It is not uncommon to see priests and elders admonish the courting couples to cohabit before accepting the sacrament of matrimony, as a precautionary measure.

Being tough on marriage issues, maybe the leaders don’t want to “rock the boat”, so as not to lose the Christians or not to upset them.

But the issue is going out of hand, we witness three generations of Christians who have failed in the institution of marriage which is very vital for the church and society.

Cohabitation is not only a big blow to holy matrimony. To a great extent it has destroyed many cultural values built for several years or centuries.

Cohabiting couples have many convincing excuses for their way of life.

These excuses and procrastinations merely manifest fear, ignorance and doubt, and oftentimes it is a hidden way to portray a sense of self-interest, poor upbringing, disregard for culture and traditions, disrespect institutions such as church and tribes and over dependence on material things.

Surely, culture, society and the Church are losing their grip on people.

Pope Francis reasons thus: “Sometimes we are tempted to find excuses and complain; acting as if we could only be happy if a thousand conditions were met.

To some extent this is because our ‘technological society has succeeded in multiplying occasions of pleasure, yet has found it very difficult to engender joy’. I can say that the most beautiful and natural expressions of joy which I have seen in my life were in poor people who had little to hold on to.” (Evangelii Gaudium, 7)

Marriage is the first casualty of today’s secularism and materialism. Though there is a high level of emotions and feelings involved in the union of man and woman, marriage is not just built on emotions.

It involves a long period of education (counselling, catechesis, and preparations), lengthy process of discernment and finally a thoughtful and prayerful decision.

As a sacrament, marriage is an external sign of an internal grace, instituted by Christ and performed by the Church.

As indissoluble by any human power on earth, it is unity by not allowing any other person or anything to come in between a relationship—thus against polygamy and extramarital relationships. Marriage reflects God’s covenant with people, it is not a contract that can be based on breakable conditions and situations.

Covenant is lifelong commitment that goes beyond shortcomings, failings, deficiencies—this calling for daily forgiveness, renewal, conversion and a great virtue of patience. Before it is too late, the Church needs to realise that building good Christian families is a way to create good leaders for the church and society.

A few suggestions could be:

1. Well planned marriage preparations should be given by the dioceses and parishes. Dioceses should take this as a priority pastoral activity.

2. Married couples should be accompanied by the parishes, chaplaincies and other pastoral centres so as to help the couples to journey well in their marital challenges and understanding deeper the daily living of Christian marriage.

3. As married couples grow in their family life, dioceses and parishes should help them to build a matrimonial and family spirituality. This should also involve parenting skills and other family issues such as family planning and other moral challenges related to sexuality and family life.

Let us keep in mind that only a healthy family will help the church, society and nation to grow and prosper.