About patents and employers

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has seen the emergence of many inventions to enable the world to circumvent the effects of the virus. The creators of these inventions are entitled to rights under intellectual property law.

Inventions that have been created during this global pandemic especially the drugs and vaccines particularly attract patent rights. Patents are rights given to inventors to use their inventions to the exclusion of others for a given period of time (20 years).

Patents in Uganda are governed by the Industrial Property Act, 2014. A patent is granted after it has been satisfied that the invention is new, involves an inventive step and is industrially applicable.

A recent invention in Uganda that has attracted public attention is the drug “Covidex” which is said to be effective in the fight against Covid-19. While the drug is said to have been invented by a one Professor Patrick Ogwang, Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) which employs the Professor insists that it is the IP owner of the product.

Whilst the person entitled to a patent in an invention is normally the inventor (the person who creates the invention), this position may change where the inventor is an employee. The law presumes that such inventions belong to the employer in the absence of an agreement to the contrary. However, this is only a presumption that may be rebutted where certain circumstances can be proved.

These circumstances include the fact that the employee created the invention in the course of his/her normal duties as an employee or in the course of duties specifically assigned to him/her and the circumstances must be such that, the invention might have reasonably been expected to result from the carrying out of the duties; and the contract of employment does not require the employee to exercise any inventive activity but the employee has made the invention using data or means made available to him or her during his or her employment.

However, even where the invention is declared to belong to the employer, the law requires that the employee is named as the inventor in the application and that such employee is equitably renumerated.

Additionally, the employer must file a patent application within one year from the date the invention is communicated, otherwise the right to the patent reverts to the employee.

Observably, the contract of employment plays a major role in determining whether the invention is owned by the employee or the employer. While preparing employment contracts, it is important to pay attention to the finer details of the intellectual property rights clause in the employment contract. The generic nature of most IPR clauses may no longer cut it because beyond the breakthroughs that may clearly be viewed as inventions because of their kindred spirit with research and development, there will be other aspects that may not easily be regarded as deserving of protection under the IPR legal regime.

The situation is even more precarious for research and development entities that commission independent contractors or consultants. While the law on the face of it has similar IP protections for such commissioning entities as it does for employers, the wording of the commissioning contract or consultancy agreement matters.

Take the example of where an invention is the result of a project that was closed almost five to ten years ago. What happens if the commissioning entity made a contribution to the ground breaking invention but the specific flagship project is no longer in existence?

Can intellectual property rights be traced to an invention even where the final product is developed years after the expiry of the commissioning contract or the consultancy? The answer to all this lies in what the relevant contract reads.

Unfortunately, while an intellectual property rights battle brews between MUST and Prof. Patrick Ogwang, neither can register ‘Covidex’ as a patent in Uganda at least until 2034. This is because pharmaceutical inventions are not patentable in Uganda owing to the TRIPS Agreement.

Key to note though, is the fact that pharmaceutical patents are registrable in some other nations. The inventor or the owner of the intellectual property may therefore move to secure patent protection elsewhere

