About school fees capping

On September 6, this year I was joined by Denis Mugimba, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education and Sports to discuss “school fees.”

The discussion was on Radio One spectrum. Mugimba raised a number of policy issues which were never common and usual to the public but to him and his colleague technocrats at the Ministry of Education and Sports. While on air, I inquired from him whether the ministry had consulted key stakeholders on what was termed, “statutory instrument” by the minister, as he intimated.

In his response, Mugimba stated that indeed, consultations were necessary and that they were planning to consult the public. From then, as learned friends say, I rested my case. As they say, before day would follow night, I was perplexed to read in newspapers that the statutory instrument to cap school fees had already been submitted to the Solicitor General.

Since the Solicitor General never minced his words but rather queried the due process of policy formulation, it is crucial for us to interrogate the “mens rea” of the framers of the said document. The ministry should be alive to the issues on the ground and follow due processes in formulating policy. Policies can never be made without wide and consistent consultation from those intended to be served.

The current state of affairs on school fees capping confirms that the space for meaningful stakeholder engagement between the Ministry of Education and Sports and its key stakeholders is narrowing. It is not right that key stakeholders choose to use other means of engagement other than the known official channels including, meetings for policy formulation right from sector working groups to top management. In helping government deliver better on its mandate, I will offer guidance to aid technical teams at the Ministry of Education and Sports process, by process.

Firstly, it is not feasible and rational to believe that school fees can be capped in private education institutions before addressing the big elephant in the room, “conflict of interest.” Secondly, the capping of school fees cannot be delivered in a free market economy in which both the public and private school operators are implementing private economic schemes within known structures of tuition generation.

Thirdly, with dysfunctional school governance structures across board, good governance and accountability in our schools must be addressed first. Fourthly, since we chose to liberalise the education sector without reservation, it is an uphill task to cap fees. Fifth, it is a fact that the regulators are the same people charging outrageous fees from parents. It is impractical to think that they will bell the cat. Sixth, capping fees in education institutions should be big business for the Education Policy Review Commission.

Since the ministry seems to be leaving the public behind in policy formulation, it is prudent that it considers the following; (i) Undertake a comprehensive and inclusive study to scientifically and professionally base its actions on evidence to debunk the raging suspicion among the public. (ii) Urgently review existing literature on the same subject matter, notably the “Gonahasa Report” of 1993 authored by the late Bishop Gonahasa on the same recurring issues, school charges as were pointed out in the report submitted to the Minister of Education and Sports then. (iii) Comprehensively, review and reflect on all the recommendations that the Gonahasa report documented for the minister then who is very available at present. (iv) Widely consult parents, teachers, students, civil society, religious leaders and the academia to promote credibility and ownership.

The consistent consultation of key stakeholders is premised on the fact that parents are the chief funders of education in this country and not government. Parents as chief funders of Uganda’s education are well-documented in the Education Account report of the Ministry of Education and Sports.