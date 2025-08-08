About surveillance politics in Uganda

As Uganda approaches the 2026 general elections, a new set of challenges looms at the intersection of technology, politics, and civic rights. The rise of surveillance systems and synthetic media technologies such as deepfakes are reshaping the electoral landscape in subtle but deeply consequential ways.

These digital developments present urgent questions about the future of democracy, civic participation, and political accountability in Uganda. Uganda has developed an extensive surveillance apparatus over the past decade. These systems were ostensibly introduced for security and administrative efficiency, but they are increasingly used to track political opponents, journalists, and activists.

Adding to this digital toolkit is the Express Penalty Scheme (EPS), a traffic enforcement system that digitally issues fines and tracks vehicle movement through number plate recognition.

While presented as a road safety measure, EPS data can be weaponised to monitor political actors, block access to rally sites, or economically burden dissidents through repeated fines. With the 2026 election on the horizon, we can anticipate pre-election profiling of candidates, influencers, and journalists, Geo-tracking of opposition gatherings under the guise of public safety and the use of EPS and vehicle tracking systems to restrict the mobility of political actors and organisers.

In a context where surveillance tools operate without transparent oversight, and where citizen consent is often assumed rather than sought, these technologies risk institutionalising a form of digital authoritarianism. Uganda has already witnessed the impact of coordinated disinformation campaigns and inauthentic behaviour online. However, deepfakes introduce a more insidious threat.

These AI-generated audio and video forgeries can be used to fabricate events, confessions, or scandalous moments that never occurred and yet appear devastatingly real.

Possible 2026 election scenarios include Deepfake confessions implicating opposition candidates in voter bribery or foreign collusion, gendered deepfakes targeting female candidates with manipulated explicit content to shame them out of the race and synthetic audio clips of journalists or civil society actors appearing to coordinate media bias or electoral manipulation.

In a country with limited digital literacy, especially in rural areas, deepfakes could mislead voters quickly and irreversibly, spreading through WhatsApp, TikTok and Facebook.

The convergence of mass surveillance and synthetic media threatens to erode trust in Uganda's electoral processes. Militarised elections, digital voter profiling, and misinformation campaigns have already damaged the public's faith in political institutions. The 2026 elections could accelerate this decline.

These challenges offer opportunities for organised civic duty and call to action for the Uganda government, Community voter education on the possibility of manipulated content before it spreads, so that voters know how to debunk and distinguish deepfakes.

This must be done in tandem with election observation and monitoring, not just the vote, but also surveillance abuses and digital disinformation campaigns. Digital sanctuaries that create safe online and offline spaces for women in politics facing targeted attacks.

This includes providing toll-free relief numbers for them to be able to report online abuse as well as get support during the election period. Policy advocacy must be increased to push for an Electoral Tech Accountability Bill that regulates the use of surveillance and AI tools during elections.

The time to act is now before pixels become politics, and elections are decided not at the ballot box, but in the unseen codes of machines. If surveillance systems and synthetic media are now tools in Uganda's electoral arsenal, then civil society must act as both shield and signal. We need a multi-pronged response, one that combines policy advocacy, community education, feminist digital security, and proactive resistance to tech-facilitated repression.

Written by Tricia Gloria Nabaye, advocacy and engagement lead- pollicy.