About tax imposition on the middleman

An auction is a mode of buying and selling goods or services by offering them up for bidding—This mode of sale is characterised by interested bidders competing against each other for the purchase of an item or service, with each subsequent bid being higher than the previous bid, often the purchaser of the item or service is the highest bidder!

The business of auction can be traced back as early as 500 BC. in the Babylonian civilisation.

The art of auctioning has since been adopted in our society today as a form of sale used at fundraising events like during church sermons when fundraising for developmental projects, private and public entities most notably during the disposal processes, introduction and wedding event meetings.

Auction produces fair market value determined by the buyers through their competitive bidding, allowing you, the buyer, to make a smart buying decision with a seller that is committed to sell. Auctions provide for a timely purchase and eliminate long negotiation periods.

With auctioning, there are majorly two participants in this system of sale that is the bidder who becomes a buyer upon successful bidding and the seller who is the owner of the item being auctioned. A bidder/buyer pays to acquire a certain good or service, while a seller offers goods or services for money or barter exchange. It is also possible for the seller to appoint another party to act on their behalf. These are referred to as “auctioneers” and are paid a commission for their agency services.

On March 30 2023, Uganda’s Minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development tabled Tax Amendment Bills, 2023 before Parliament for debate. Amongst the VAT Bill is a proposal that the supply of goods by auction is suited as supply of goods made by the auctioneer as the supplier while auctioning goods and for clarity this supply is separate from the treatment of the supply of auction services by the auctioneer.

This amendment is likely to widen the tax base at various fronts. The most notable one is by making the auctioneers taxable persons (for those that were earning below Shs150m previously). This is evident by the fact that all sales through auctions made on behalf of the legal owners of the taxable supplies will be accounted for – for VAT purposes by the auctioneer. The derived amounts if considered as revenue or consideration of the auctioneer will drive their turnover above the VAT registration threshold. The downside is that it is likely to increase the administrative costs on the side of the auctioneer.

Some of the major clients for the auctioneers have been financial institutions in selling collateral security to recover their monies. Money lenders have also been on the list of potential customers. Compliance by the auctioneer is likely to impact more parties especially in individual capabilities that were previously not qualifying for VAT purposes but contract them to sell goods on their behalf. Should this proposal be passed into law, the question is whether it would not contradict with section 13 of the VAT Act that states that the supply of goods or services by the person as an agent for another person being the principal is a supply by the principal.Interpretation of Section 13 of the VAT Act implies that the auctioneer is an agent who acts on behalf of the principal being the legal owner of the goods being auctioned. This means that the VAT would be accounted for by the Legal owner a case in point like financial institutions that usually auction properties over bad loans.

The proposal will likely distort the concept of principal agent relationship already recognised under section 13 of the VAT act, affecting the business realties of agents, specifically auctioneers. The proposal will disrupt the VAT chain with regards to the rightful owner of a input VAT credit by granting the credit to an intermediary (auctioneer) as opposed to the principal owner (seller) of the property, since the output VAT will be paid by the auctioneer being an agent while the input VAT would have been claimed by the principal being the owner of the goods sold. This is likely to create a conundrum where we have one party applying for a refund in respect to the input while another party (Auctioneer) has a payable in respect to the same supply.

The above proposed amendment though ambitious may not fulfil its intended objective. Especially since there is a risk of conflict with the already existing tax principles. However, if parliament insists on amending the provision, there will be need for making the necessary adjustments to section 13 and section 28 on the utilisation of an input credit.