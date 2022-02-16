Prime

About the enlarging income inequality gap

Richard Tugume

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Income is and continues to be a significant factor in managing quality of life, as it serves as a means to access healthcare, education and housing.

The current state and trend of global wealth concentration stand at 10 percent of the wealthiest global population owning 85 percent of the worldwide household wealth, while the poorest 50 percent of the worldwide population, only holding one percent of household wealth. The risks this poses need practical mitigations to deal with it.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.