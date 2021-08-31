About the problem of the humanities, social sciences

Knowledge that does not fit in the parameters of the concrete is dismissed as too academic and useless.

As critics question the utility of the Humanities and Social Sciences, scholars have responded by listing ways in which this knowledge is useful in ‘real’ life. For instance, such scholars cite the Covid-19 problem, which they say requires not just vaccines but also an understanding of society.

Accordingly, they have championed a market-responsive curriculum that purports to address problems. Makerere University led the concoction of supposedly relevant programmes like Secretarial Studies, Urban Planning and Peace and Conflict Studies.

Whereas many of such courses have since been scrapped, Makerere still requires every PhD Thesis to show its relevance by making policy recommendations. In other words, knowledge must fit in concrete realities.

Knowledge that does not fit in the parameters of the concrete is dismissed as too academic and useless. The press recently quoted a professor advising Humanities scholars to “focus their teaching and research on areas that are more problem-solving as opposed to heavy academic-premised research.” She said: “We may not be able to make charcoal stoves…but we can surely talk about designing organic-based research that speaks to our realities.” This professor reduces reality to concrete reality as if it can be detached from epistemological and other abstract realities.

Whereas it is good to conduct research that fits in concrete realities, it is dangerous to circumscribe knowledge production within the parameters of concrete realities. This is because research must also look beyond such realities and interrogate the assumptions behind them to imagine new possible realities. For example, instead of simply responding to the market, research must also probe the knowledge and commonsense underpinning the market. This cannot be possible if you take the prevailing realities as the arbiter of knowledge.

There is no question that knowledge production must be grounded in concrete realities. Marx rightly begins in the concrete, moves to the abstract and returns to the concrete. Indeed, Marx’s critique of the philosophers is that they have proposed a world detached from prevailing circumstances and they have failed to explain how one gets to the world they fantasize.

Marx overcomes the binary between theory and practice, rejecting the assumption that the abstract is unreal. Theorization begins in the concrete. But to begin in the concrete does not mean to be limited to it.

Only by moving beyond the concrete is it possible to locate the concrete in its context, interrogate it and explore possibilities of an alternative concrete. However important the concrete may be, it cannot unilaterally demarcate the boundaries of useful knowledge.

To defend the social sciences by resorting to an empiricist and impoverished understanding of reality points to our failure in the post-colonial world to interrogate our realities. Far from questioning the market, the nation state, the modern university and similar realities, the epistemologically colonized social scientist takes them as a given and only seeks the best way of fitting in them.

To theorise and denaturalise such realities and look beyond them is seen as wishful academic thinking that must be discouraged in favour of quick solutions.

We will serve the social sciences better if we begin by critiquing this knowledge itself. We have surely attempted some critique, but we have limited it to superficial aspects like replacing French history with Bunyoro history on the curriculum. Of what meaning is replacing France with Bunyoro without questioning imported social science categories like nation or class or underdevelopment we use to study Bunyoro?

Here lies the dilemma of the empiricist who avoids theoretical engagement but deploys theoretically-loaded concepts like class and nation in studying ‘reality’! A critique of the social sciences would be more productive than hiding behind ‘reality’ founded on the very knowledge and commonsense that researchers should be questioning.

Yahya Sseremba is a research fellow at Makerere University