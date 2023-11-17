About Uganda’s evolving Fintech

Uganda’s Fintech sector is experiencing rapid expansion, with over 29 licensed Fintechs operating in the country under the National Payment Systems Act 2020. These innovative ventures are revolutionizing financial services, providing inclusive access to banking, payments, and lending. By leveraging digital technologies, fintech companies are empowering individuals and businesses, driving financial inclusion, and fueling economic development.

The e-commerce sector in Uganda is also booming, projected to reach a value of $2.5 billion by 2025. This surge in e-commerce activity is unlocking new possibilities for entrepreneurs, expanding market reach, and promoting economic growth. Ugandans are embracing the convenience of online shopping, and businesses are adapting to the digital age.

Furthermore, Uganda’s vibrant start-up ecosystem is disrupting traditional industries and propelling economic growth. With over 1,000 start-ups operating nationwide, innovation and entrepreneurship are thriving.

As of September 30, 2023, MTN Fintech subscribers have increased by 9.7 percent to 11.6 million, with the MoMo Pay platform contributing to merchant growth.

The impact of mobile money extends beyond financial services, sparking competition among Payment Service Providers and banks, leading to improved service quality and lower transaction costs for consumers.

Regulatory bodies, such as the Bank of Uganda , Uganda Communications Commission , Financial Intelligence Authority and National Information Technology Authority of Uganda have played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of fintech platforms. Challenges such as high transaction fees on interoperability have been mitigated by the recent reduction of Person-to-Person (P2P) sending fees in December 2022.

Fiscal policy interventions like the 0.5 percent tax on cash withdrawals implemented in 2018 has impacted adoption of this use case. Three years ago, parliament of Uganda passed the National Payment Systems Act 2020, giving BOU the mandate to license, supervise and regulate all Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs), Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and Payment System Operators (PSOs). Under the law, there is a provision which allows experimentation in financial innovation under a controlled environment (regulatory sandbox) for a specified period prior to acquisition of a license.

As we continue to innovate, fraudsters are not relenting. Cyber-crimes and fraud mainly driven through social engineering have been prevalent over the years. However, we have tackled this challenge through industry collaborations with Banks, PSPs, PSOs, regulators as well as the media to increase awareness levels of our customers on the importance of protecting their PINs and Passwords. We recently led two major campaigns – Tonfeera and Beera Steady which have reduced the prevalence of fraud cases by over 80 percent.

Our commitment to innovation and improving the quality of the services we rollout is unwavering.

Despite unique challenges in Uganda’s Tech landscape, including low smartphone penetration (just over 35 percent) and affordability issues, upgrading customers from 2G and 3G to 4G and 5G. ensures better user experience for customers.

The expansion of the internet, the booming e-commerce sector, the rapid growth of the fintech industry, and the thriving start-up ecosystem are all contributing to Uganda’s economic development and digital transformation.