Absence of Uganda’s Kiswahili council and chaos it creates

On March 26, I observed discussions in two WhatsApp groups of the Kiswahili language. The early morning discussion was in a WhatsApp group with members from different parts of the world.

In contrast, the other group that started its discussion at night was mainly composed of practitioners of Kiswahili from and within Uganda. Interestingly, both discussions centred on terminology development as a scientific discipline.

However, the two discussions differed in the approaches that different contributors used to advance their arguments.

While the contributors in the morning session largely backed their contentions with scientific evidence as they contemplated on an alternative Kiswahili term for Artificial Intelligence, the night discussion was mainly based on individual sentiments on pondering a Kiswahili word, Mganda, which means a Ugandan, as used by one of its professionals in a television programme in Uganda.

Personal sentiments directed the discussion as the majority of those who contributed to it synchronised the Kiswahili term Mganda with a particular tribe rather than in the sense of the country which it depicts.

Such contributions exemplify a lack of knowledge on the genesis of the word Uganda, as a country's name and the different tribes that affiliate with it.

Most important is the limited understanding of the rationale of how Uganda as a country ended up being a protectorate rather than a colony or territory, as most countries in Africa were during colonialism.

All in all, with or without such knowledge, Kiswahili is Uganda's second official language. Uganda's language policy clearly provides for different strategies to develop the use of Kiswahili across the country's multilingual settings. The strategy can be implemented at individual or institutional levels.

However, in the absence of a regulating body such as a national Kiswahili council in the country, some form of chaos should be expected as e.g. individuals attempting to develop the language using their own mechanisms. This was demonstrated in the night discussion, where contributors formulated particular Kiswahili term(s) instead of a conventionally accepted term, Mganda.

It would be different if such individually formulated terms were advanced as proposals to replace existing ones, e.g., Mganda and something of the sort.

Replacement or reforming the existing language codes, scripts and orthographies is a global practice, good examples being Turkish and Kiswahili languages, which changed their scripts from Arabic to Latin/Roman.

In fact, reformation has also occurred in changing countries' names, such as Bohemia (now Czech Republic) and Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo). Thus, if entire language scripts or countries' names can be reformed or changed, why not a mere word like Mganda.

It should be noted that within a democratic dispensation, such reforms and changes are systematically considered and streamlined by following laid procedures rather than individual sentiments coupled with ignorance.

Thus, to wipe out the above chaotic elements from strengthening its roots in Uganda, as experienced in some of our neighbouring countries, Uganda must establish its national Kiswahili council.

One of the council's objectives won't be to police and regulate the proper use of Kiswahili in Uganda.

This means the council should be composed of professionals whose decisions are not derived from personal sentiments and biases but based on research and associated scientific basis.

The writer is a materials development lecturer at Makerere University.