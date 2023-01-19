Access to medicines, drug classification

Primary healthcare services rely on access to health products, including medicines, vaccines and medical devices. These products must be of assured safety, efficacy, performance and quality, as well as being appropriate, available and affordable. Failure to access medicines causes suffering from no relief for the agonizing pain and deaths from diseases that can be easily and inexpensively prevented or cured.

Before I dig deep into access, it is important to appreciate that there is a thin line between a drug and poison; every drug when used inappropriately is a potential poison. What differentiates a drug from a poison is the extent to which the potential harm matches the potential benefits. Before a substance can be designated as a drug, the potential benefits must significantly outweigh the risks. When a regulatory agency like the National Drug Authority (NDA) approves a drug, it is convinced through the process of rigorous scientific examination that the drug’s benefits outweigh its risks for the conditions it is intended for. Given the risks associated, drugs are classified into prescription, pharmacist initiated and over the counter drugs.

The class to which a drug is assigned is determined on the basis of several factors including the route of administration, the extent to which expertise of a healthcare provider is required, the potential for abuse and the safety profile of the drug. This categorization therefore determines how the drug will be accessed including the level of healthcare where it will be available. The place where a particular class of drug is accessed is further determined by the availability of the qualified personnel who is able to diagnose, interpret the diagnosis and dispense the medicine appropriately after risk-benefit assessment.

Whereas drugs are classified and scheduled, regulatory and health authorities can reclassify a particular medicine in the interest of public health. The National Drug Authority and Policy Act gives the Minister of Health a policy mandate (on advice of NDA) to reclassify and reschedule a drug. For example, when there is prevalence of a condition/disease, a particular drug can be reclassified to ease access based on the risk-benefit ratio.

To effectively ensure that drug classifications are followed and implemented, there should be a clear separation of prescription and dispensing. On one side, there should be a clinician who is supposed to diagnose and prescribe and on the other side, a pharmacist who is supposed to review the prescription and dispense the drug.

The model of separation of prescription and dispensing assumes that the patient first sees a clinician before they access medicines. Unfortunately, access to medicine is heavily dependent on the model of payment. It is estimated that close to 70 percent of people in developing countries pay for their health out of pocket. This means that for the majority of people, their treatment decision is driven by the ability to pay for their medical needs. In some unfortunate cases, some people negotiate to take only the drug they can pay for instead of a full dose!

Access to medication is not a luxury. People should pay according to their ability and consume medical services based on health needs. This is possible with pre-payments methods like health insurance where there is cross-subsidization so that even those who are less fortunate can access the same quality healthcare that addresses their health needs.

The drug classification system and decision on whether a drug stays as prescription or non-prescription drug category is utilized as a regulatory strategy to ensure patient safety. NDA, like other regulators around the world, imposes different restrictions on drug availability, such as prescription status to protect public health. Different drug categories, such as prescription and over-the-counter drugs, lead to different drug access and channels of drug distribution.

Improving access to drugs still remains a global multidimensional challenge that requires comprehensive national policies and strategies. These should align public health needs with economic and social development objectives and promote collaboration with other sectors, partners and stakeholders. Like a friend told me recently, most of us are one big medical bill away from being bankrupt!