Achieving SDG 6 needs a multi-sectoral approach with effective monitoring

In September 2023, Uganda will join other heads of state and governments to review the implementation of the 2030 sustainable agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Achieving the SDGs by 2030 is highly reliant on global partnerships.

The SDG progress report 2021, shows mixed achievements by Uganda. The country is on track to achieve SDG 12 of ensuring responsible consumption and production and SDG 13 on climate action by 2030.

However, the realization of the other goals has either stagnated or not much progress is being made due to insufficient data, and financing among other challenges.

Within the region, Kenya is the highest-ranked country, position 118th, Rwanda 124th, Tanzania 130th, and Uganda at 136th out of 163 countries.

On the other hand, despite the government’s investment towards the realization of SDG six of ensuring universal access to clean and safe water, sanitation, and hygiene by 2030, Uganda is still lagging behind.

The state of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) is worsened by open defecation which is still prevalent in some communities as access to safe water in institutions like schools and healthcare facilities remains challenging.

The National Micro Planning Handbook for WASH in Healthcare Facilities (2022) shows that 1,640 healthcare facilities either have limited or no access to water within their premises with some of the worst-performing districts being Terego, Pakwach, Zombo, Dokolo, Bullisa, Koboko, and Ntoroko.

This exposes medical workers, patients, and caretakers to contracting infections and diseases that could have been prevented.

The Ministry of Education and Sports’ three-star approach (2017) for WASH in schools recognizes the importance of improving WASH conditions in schools given its positive correlation to improving learners’ health and learning outcomes.

This is due to reduced absenteeism and time lost by learners, and teachers when accessing WASH facilities/services.

Accelerating the realization of SDG 6 requires a multisectoral approach and political will from the government to provide adequate resources to support the implementation of sustainable WASH interventions.

The government needs to effectively implement the Public Investment Financial Strategy (2023) with a focus priority to attract private investments in the WASH sector which will largely deliver on achieving Primary Healthcare objectives/improve hygiene levels in communities.

In addition, the use of innovative systems/methods like free m-water application, especially for timely data collection and dissemination needs to be scaled up by MDAs & LGs to improve planning, budgeting, and decision-making by policymakers in an effort to address WASH challenges.

The government needs to continuously conduct capacity development for political and technical leadership in LGs on adapting and applying the WASH facility improvement tool framework in healthcare facilities and schools.

The cost of WASH plans for such public institutions can be integrated into the respective district plans and budgets with a commitment to implement them.

To ensure value for money and improvement of WASH in communities, concerned MDAs need to strengthen monitoring of the utilization of the water and sanitation grants at all LGs levels.

Strengthening downward accountability through citizens’ empowerment will further enhance citizens’ participation in decision-making and improve ownership of the different WASH interventions.

As such, their conscientisation will make them demand better WASH services and hold their leaders accountable.

Therefore, Uganda still has an opportunity to improve its performance in achieving the global development agenda as guided by the SDGs.