Acquisition of National IDs should be made easier

Someone was once quoted as saying: “Bafumbira are ethnically Banyarwanda. But you cannot say they are Banyarwanda”. This loose remark about Bafumbira and Banyarwanda was made during the launch of the National ID project about seven years ago. But why should Bafumbira be ethnically Bwanyarwanda? Why can’t Banyarwanda be ethnically Bafumbira?

Otherwise, the Bafumbira are itemised in the Third Schedule of the Constitution of Uganda as one of the indigenous communities in Uganda. And I have argued elsewhere that the Bafumbira don’t have (and don’t need) to be qualified by their cultural proximity to the Banyarwanda (either of Rwanda or Uganda). My people live astride the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC). Those on the DRC side of the border call themselves Bandandi, while the ones on the Ugandan side are called Bakonzo.

Omwami Sulait Kalemire, the current traditional leader of the Bandandi (with his court at Butembo), grew up and studied in Uganda. He did his undergraduate studies in Pakistan on a Ugandan scholarship as a bona fide Ugandan citizen. But when Omwami Kalemire was declared the heir to the traditional leader of the Bandandi, he had to forfeit some aspects of his ‘Ugandanness’: he lost (actually renounced) his Ugandan citizenship in order to be presented to the DRC president as the bona fide traditional leader of his people. And he could not marry his Ugandan girlfriend (he had to marry Congolese, you know).

Young and naïve, he insisted on marrying his Ugandan (Mukonzo) girlfriend. The elders could just not hear of it. They read him the riot act: you have to choose between your ‘Ugandan girl’ and the inheritance of your ancestors. He chose the throne. Does Omwami Kalemire of Butembo qualify to hold a Ugandan National ID as I do? His late father was, after, all a bona fide Ugandan. And the late Juma Kalemire, Omwami Kalemire’s grandfather, is still revered as one of the grandees of Islam in Kasese.

Anecdote

In 2006, the DRC held general elections. Just a few years after the end of the war, the people were reluctant to register for the elections. A frustrated government sought recourse in rallying the population using unconventional means. They declared that the Voters’ Registration Card would work as a National ID. Since government had sort of shut down since 1996, there was a generation of Congolese youth who didn’t have National IDs. They made a mad rush for the voters’ registration centres.

But that’s not the story. The story is that most of the youth from Kiburara Village (my home town 25km to the Uganda-DRC border) just crossed to the DRC and registered as bona fide Congolese voters. And by consequence Congolese citizens.

And my point: Can NIRA (the government agency responsible for the issuing of National IDs) just take their job serious? With the importance the government system attaches to the National ID, acquisition thereof should be made easy. Why does it take ages for NIRA to process the acquisition of such an important document? Mr Ashraf Rahim Bisiika applied for a National ID last October. To date, he has not yet received it. That means he cannot apply for a passport, cannot have a cell phone SIM card registered in his name. And I always rub it in: he cannot buy land and or a car.

In 2018, I found out that some of the particulars on my National ID were faulty. I was advised to get a new ID. To date, I still tell the tale of the hell I passed through to get a replacement.