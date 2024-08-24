Activists should be accountable, but let’s not kill activism in the process

I’m soaked in sadness, watching some people attacking social media activists who have been behind some of the most successful online campaigns that amplified the voices of the oppressed and marginalised in society.

Cartoonist and lecturer Jimmy Spire Ssentongo, journalist and lawyer Agather Atuhaire, and lawyer Godwin Toko this week came under fire for the alleged lack of accountability and transparency at their Agora Centre for Research.

Some of their accusers went as far as claiming on social media that they wrote to their funders, saying Agora had failed to be transparent and accountable.

To begin with, at a time when many Ugandan elite were in their comfort zones, fearing to say anything that would rattle the establishment, these three stepped up and spoke truth to power.

With shrinking civic spaces, this group used social media to defend human rights, the right to dissent, and freedom of expression, advocated for social justice and held our elected leaders accountable.

Dr Spire, for instance, a don at Makerere University, went beyond his comfort to promote social justice and good governance using his cartoons.

Subsequently, Dr Spire and Ms Atuhaire were recognised for their roles in advancing democracy in Uganda. They were awarded the 2024 European Union Human Rights Defender’s Award and the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Awards respectively.

Therefore, ongoing attacks on the group under the disguise of asking for accountability, coming on the heels of recent successful online exhibitions that exposed corruption in different sectors including the Parliament of Uganda, could only serve to divert the team from their mission.

In some parts of the world, it’s not easy to question the governments of the day, despite the rights to dissent and freedom of expression that are guaranteed by the Constitution. And coming out as Agora did could mean being crashed financially or closed altogether.

Not so long ago, the Democracy Governance Facility (DGF) exited Uganda after nearly 12 years. The multi-donor Fund that coordinated activities in Uganda was accused of extending Shs100b to civil society organisations and government institutions “without proper government oversight”.

Personally, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) denied me a job after probation based on my published articles on democracy. So attacks such as these on a young organisation such as Agora, which has registered much influence in such a short period, could be perceived as the handiwork of those trying to stop them.

Not to say that Agora and those running it should not be held accountable. On the contrary, they should be scrutinised even more given the standard by which they judge other individuals and organisations.

Some of Agora’s listed funders are not only known to be the biggest promoters of accountability and transparency, but also hold all their partners to the same standards. They have accountability mechanisms that review compliance and dispute resolution.

Since their funders have not come out to make any formal complaint, let’s give them a chance to review the complaints on social media. Otherwise, we risk killing Agora and crucifying its founders on social media based on rumours at a time when Uganda needs everyone to come on board to overcome the cancer of corruption.