Acts of terrorism are bad news especially at this time

By Karoli Ssemogerere More by this Author

Six months after the hotly contested January General Election, the country was relatively quiet.

In line with a big warning by a Makerere School of Public Health don in December 2020, there was a big spike in Covid-19 cases in April-June prompting a second lockdown that contained the surge in new infections, froze mortalities at record lows and advised steps to reopen activity somewhat at the end of July.

Political activity also tempered. Parliament began sitting and the Opposition organised itself and took its seats. Government released a number of persons picked up and illegally detained in the run up and immediately after the elections.

However, two big news items have dominated press coverage on Uganda in 2021 and both are Covid-19 related. First, until very recently, the very low rate of vaccination in the country. Then the continued closure of schools again due to the pandemic.

The second wave of Covid-19 was partly blamed on reopening of schools where pupils and students were associated with a spike in community infections across the country.

As the country began picking up the pieces from the pandemic, events began heating up on the frontline. First was a still unexplained and sudden spate of killings in the southwestern districts of Masaka, Kalungu, and Lwengo by machete wielding thugs.

For several weeks, the chain of killings continued unabated and the exchange of words between government officials and the Opposition seemed to escalate the problem.

All of a sudden, government uprooted its security infrastructure transferring the Resident District Commissioners in the region and simultaneously blamed and arrested two Members of Parliaments, soon after the killings halted.

It’s still an open jury on which of the two measures had a chilling effect on the killings and it’s unfair to comment further since the matters are in court.

Second was a little noticed but now significant warning of terrorist activity by the British government of events about to happen in Uganda. This did not attract as much attention.

The country was very busy with the limited reopening and the news did not attract much commentary or even warnings by government. As the weeks wore on, in the last several days, three incidents have been reported, in Kampala, and two on buses in transit from Kampala to upcountry towns.

The President has come out to state that these are Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorist sleeper cells that have been in the country plotting attacks from the middle of the year. ADF with its roots in Kasese District in a merger of former Tabliqs and National Army for the Liberation of Uganda (NALU) in 1995 has now lasted longer than any other existential terrorist threat in the country.

NALU was a rump force of former Rwenzururu secessionists. Early support was from Sudan. ADF’s first major attacks in Uganda in the border towns of Bwera and Mpondwe was in 1996. The ADF use Islam as an ideology but are majorly classified as rebels without a cause operating in Uganda and the DR Congo.

In its ranks are mostly people from central rather than western Uganda including key leader Jamil Mukulu arrested in Tanzania in 2015 and later extradited to Uganda. Jamil Mukulu was replaced by Musa Baluku.

After being decimated by conventional means, ADF survived partly by DR Congo support eager to moderate Uganda-Rwanda influence in eastern Congo. The ADF has also thrived in the Rwenzori region a major economic hub of cross border trade, trade in gold, diamonds, fishing and timber. In essence the ADF has thrived from the wavering fortunes of the DR Congo.

In peacetime especially after the last elections in the DR Congo, it is likely sleeper cells are likely to resume mobility even though the ADF forces don’t have much of a formal command and control structures. It’s also curious that ADF attacks in the DR Congo in 2021 have been more lethal and sustained killing hundreds of civilians compared to Uganda.

The ADF is notorious for using machetes but has adopted a more militant streak after declaring allegiance to ISIS and probably with it access to wider funding sources.

Facing mounting pressure on its economic networks, the ADF may destabilise an economy in a shaky recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will test the resources of the state, its intelligence tools and political wisdom not to criminalise domestic political opponents.

Mr Ssemogerere is an Attorney-At-Law and an Advocate. [email protected]