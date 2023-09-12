Address agricultural sector challenges

It is noted that Uganda’s agricultural potential is considered to be among the best in Africa with low temperature variability, fertile soils, and two rainy seasons over much of the country leading to multiple crop harvests per year. According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, Uganda’s fertile agricultural land has the potential to feed 200 million people.

Eighty percent of Uganda’s land is arable but only 35 percent is being cultivated. In 2021/22, agriculture accounted for about 24.1 percent of GDP and 33 percent of export earnings. The UBOS estimates that about 70 percent of Uganda’s working population is employed in agriculture.

Unfortunately, the commercialisation of the sector is impeded by many challenges faced by farmers and some of these are: limited use of fertiliser, lack of quality seeds, sub-standard agrochemical inputs, limited access to finance caused by high-interest rates, expensive farming equipment, poor farming practices and lack of irrigation infrastructure, rendering production vulnerable to climatic extremes and pest infestations.

According to Integrated Seed Sector Development Uganda, it is estimated that less than 15 percent of Ugandan farmers use quality, mainly hybrid seed. This stems from inadequate access to quality seeds, preferred crop varieties, high price of seed, unsupportive policies and inadequate knowledge of available varieties.

As the climate change crisis worsens and as commercial interests continue to take hold, Uganda stands to lose its indigenous seeds and plants, which are bad for both farmers and consumers of farm produce. Various reports have indicated that to fatten their animals or prolong the shelf life of their farm produce, farmers and traders use chemical substances such as antiretroviral drugs to feed pigs and formalin to preserve meat. Moreover, some of the pesticides used by tomato farmers are retained in the produce that farmers send to the market.

A survey done by Anti-Counterfeit Network covering Mbale and Sironko in March 2022 shows that 50 percent of the seeds and agro-inputs on the market were fake. A 2017 World Bank assessment also showed that 30 percent of herbicides across Uganda contain less than 75 percent of the active ingredient that is advertised. Fake agrochemicals result in the exploitation of farmers and poor productivity. The use of agro-chemicals also presents challenges for the consumers of the farm produce and environmental conservation efforts. Available information indicates that only 23 percent of farmers in Uganda have the recommended training in pesticide use including pesticide application techniques, storage and safety measures. The misuse of agrochemicals affects soil biodiversity and causes human health problems.

Our agricultural sector is dominated by small holder farmers, many of whom find it hard to access credit from financial institutions. This is because the banks charge high interest rates, among other factors. Indeed, in 2018, banks’ lending to the agricultural sector, which employs the majority of Ugandans, was only 12.2 percent. Interest rates that are charged by Ugandan banks are some of the highest in Africa.

Expensive farming equipment is also a challenge. The government has been encouraging farmers to mechanise their agricultural practices to increase efficiency, enhance productivity and attract labour especially the youth, among others. However, available information indicates that despite various governments mechanisation programmes, 70 percent of Ugandans employed in the agricultural sector cannot afford machinery. Framing equipment is priced out of farmers’ range. Moreover, through Naads, among other partners, the government of Uganda procured some agricultural equipment and supplied them to farmers. However, some of the equipment supplied got mechanical issues and broke down. This equipment such as tractors could not be repaired due to lack of spare parts. Some equipment that is imported is also incompatible.

I call upon the government to invest more in agricultural sector and address these challenges affecting the sector to enable it realise its potential.

The government should sensitise farmers on the dangers of poor pesticide and other chemicals’ use and empower citizens and the Ugandan police to arrest farmers and traders who use harmful chemicals to preserve farm produce and ensure all butchers have testing gadgets to ensure that meat sold is not contaminated and qualifies for human consumption. Agro ecology as one of the farming systems which brings healthy and quality food for consumption must be recognised.







